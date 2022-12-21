Man Arrested After Small Fire Set Outside Buckingham Palace

A man was seen being thrown to the ground and detained by police near a small fire outside Buckingham Palace, London, on Tuesday, December 20.

Kai Jiun Own shared video to Twitter that shows the blaze and the altercation.

In a statement to local media, the Metropolitan Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.” Credit: Kai Jiun Own via Storyful