Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria

Reuters Videos

STORY: Authorities said the accident took place in El Alto district of the coastal Talara province in Piura region, with a Talara public security official saying most of the deceased are from Haiti. A Piura government video captured the crash site, with bodies and people's belongings strewn all over the ground. The video later showed the bodies being transferred on trucks to a hospital. Peru's transportation supervisory agency SUTRAN confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing the number of fatalities or injuries, and said it involved a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada. SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.