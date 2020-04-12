Man arrested after leading CHP on a high-speed chase out of Sacramento

A man was arrested Friday after leading officers on a chase through Sacramento, Yolo and Solano counties, the California Highway Patrol said. The chase began around 4:10 p.m. after CHP was notified of a stolen vehicle by police. The stolen car was a 2005 Silver Ford Fusion, officials said. Officers followed the man, Alberto Gonzalez, along westbound Interstate 80 for several miles. The vehicle lost control just before 5 p.m. and overturned alongside I-80 in Solano County, CHP said. Gonzalez was pulled out of the vehicle after the crash and taken to North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield. He was then booked into the Sacramento County Jail. CHP says Gonzalez faces charges that include stolen vehicle, eluding a peace officer, stolen property and not having a driver’s license.

Scroll to continue with content Ad