Man arrested after deadly Winton Hills shooting

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Colerain Township Police Department and the Hamilton County SWAT team, arrested Myshawn Stanley, 22, on an open murder warrant for the death of 21-year-old Ahmyah Stanley.

Latest Stories

  • Father bludgeons sex offender to death with moose antler

    A father used a moose antler and shovel to fatally bludgeon a sex offender he believed had been stalking his daughter.

  • 2 London, Ont., officers shot during day-long standoff with armed man, another man killed

    A 15-hour standoff with a barricaded man in London Ont., on Saturday culminated in two police officers being shot, a man being arrested, and a neighbourhood reeling from a tense all-day ordeal. Here's what we know so far: Two London police officers were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are not known. Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Thieves cause more than $650K in damages to former Silver City building, owner says

    The owner of the former Silver City building on Walker Road says he's lost more than $650,000 due to property damage caused by thieves trashing the place while searching for copper and other metal to sell. Joseph Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings said the property has been targeted "non-stop almost on a weekly or daily basis" for nearly a year now. "Insurance won't cover this," he said. Mikhail sent an email to police in February appealing once again for their help, saying, "In all my years doing busi

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Alex Murdaugh case detective explains key mystery from trial

    Detective Laura Rutland elaborated on a detail that came up during her cross-examination by the defence

  • Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say

    Police found a badly decomposed body inside the home.

  • Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home

    A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said. Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35, were shot to death in their suburban Seattle home by Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “This is every victim, every detective, every police chief’s worst nightmare.”

  • Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

    "Prosecute me for what?" asked Fauci, who has previously referred to the Twitter CEO's attacks as "merely a distraction."

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • ‘The worst thing ever.’ Mother of missing KC teen awaits autopsy of body found Friday

    The mother of 13-year-old Jayden Robker, who’s been missing from his Kansas City home for over a month, said police believe her son was found dead Friday in Gladstone.

  • Elon Musk Doubles Down On Jan. 6 Denial With Defense Of 'QAnon Shaman'

    The rioter, Jacob Chansley, pleaded guilty to violently entering the U.S. Capitol, where he made threats against lawmakers.

  • Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second police report claiming media harassment

    Brooklyn White reportedly described the ordeal to law enforcement officers as an ‘ongoing intrusion into her life by reporters’

  • Nipissing First Nation chief's ceremonial headdress stolen in Mississauga

    The chief of a First Nation community in Ontario is asking for the return of a ceremonial headdress that was stolen in Mississauga on Saturday. While in town to host the Little Native Hockey League tournament, Chief Scott McLeod's vehicle was stolen from Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel early Saturday morning, Nipissing First Nation said in a press release Saturday. The release said the greatest concern stemming from the theft is that the chief's headdress was in the vehicle and is now lost.

  • Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police

    The Jehovah’s Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack. A gunman shot dead six members of the Hamburg congregation and wounded eight others, including a woman who lost her unborn child, before killing himself late Thursday. The shooting drew widespread condemnation and calls for a tightening of Germany's firearms laws.

  • 3rd teen arrested, charged for making online threat against Mississauga school

    A third teenager has been arrested and charged after making an online threat against a Peel region high school. In a news release Saturday, Peel police said a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was charged Friday with uttering threats and mischief to property concerning online threats he allegedly made against Lincoln Alexander Secondary School. The boy has since been released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, police said. Police said the boy was

  • Nicaragua proposes suspending Vatican ties after comments

    Nicaragua ’s government said Sunday it has proposed suspending relations with the Vatican days after Pope Francis reportedly compared President Daniel Ortega’s administration to a communist or Nazi dictatorship amid a crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country. Relations between the church and the Nicaraguan government have been deteriorating since 2018, when authorities violently repressed antigovernment protests. Ortega branded Catholic figures he saw as sympathetic to the opposition as “terrorists” who had backed efforts to overthrow him.

  • Meghan Markle Wore a Coordinating All-Black Outfit for Brunch in L.A.

    The Duchess of Sussex was spotted outside a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

  • No Survivors as Wreckage of Philippine Plane Found After Six Weeks

    The wreckage of a plane that went missing on January 24 has been found in Divilacan, the Philippines, photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard show.According to the coast guard K9 unit, the wreckage of the Cessna 206 plane was found crashed in the mountainous area of Ditarum in Divilacan.Local news, citing a briefing from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), reported that none of the six passengers aboard the plane survived the crash.The dead were identified and their remains were to be brought to Divilacan town as soon as possible, local news said. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via Storyful