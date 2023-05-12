Man arrested for deadly Lockland shooting
Police arrested a 23-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting in Lockland, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said. Officers responded to the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died, investigators said: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/hamilton-county/lockland/lockland-pd-man-dies-after-being-shot-in-the-neck-suspect-in-custody