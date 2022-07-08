Man arrested after asking off-duty officer for ride

CBC

A woman was knocked unconscious in a "random attack" at Kipling Station on Thursday, Toronto police say. Police and paramedics were called to the station around 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson with Toronto police said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was walking through the station when a man ran up to her and punched her in the face. "She was unconscious and has been revived," police said. The woman was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition. The TTC said it's helping po