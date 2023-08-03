Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim through head with flag pole in Tulsa
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege. Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's offic
Jeana Lynn Burrus was 39 years old and married with a child at the time of her death, authorities said
via VKA Russian ex-convict who was apparently freed from prison to take part in the war against Ukraine has now been accused of returning home and butchering six people in a drunken rampage.Igor Sofonov, 37, is one of two suspects arrested in the Republic of Karelia after authorities discovered two burned down homes containing the remains of six people who’d been stabbed to death. The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man and his 71-year-old father in one home, and a man and his wife, bro
Freddy Ramirez was briefly detained by Tampa police outside the hotel room where he was arguing with his wife, Jody, according to a new report.
REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File PhotoA federal judge on Thursday decided to give the Manhattan District Attorney exactly what he wants: a video copy of former President Donald Trump’s damning testimony in an unrelated rape and defamation case that was decided earlier this year.For months, DA Alvin Bragg Jr.’s prosecutors have been trying to get their hands on a taped deposition in which Trump actually said stars like him get away with sexual harassment “unfortunately—or fortunately.”Although that i
Ryan Massel was admiring a newly-painted Pride sidewalk until he experienced a "verbal attack."
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump claimed he was going to be arrested when he arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington for his arraignment Thursday on charges he conspired to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election. But the US Marshals Service says otherwise.Most Read from BloombergQQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazon Earnings: Markets WrapTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenFitch’s US Credit Downgrade Sparks Criticism Along With UneaseCanada
A hearing could determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence for a teen accused of killing four classmates.
The ex-House speaker said it's “interesting to see” that the charges brought against Trump mostly follow the Jan. 6 panel's recommendations.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s
The latest case against Donald Trump could backfire against prosecutors, the man who famously wore a horned helmet during the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has told Sky News. Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress' proceedings and was released from jail earlier this year. Yesterday, the former US president was charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and stay in the White House as he was accused of "fuelling" his supporters' violent insurrection in Washington DC with his "lies".
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent. Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. CDT, authorities said. He was convicted of the July 2002 killing of Cas
Police found the remains of Aydil Barbosa Fontes floating in suitcases in Delray Beach, Florida on July 21. A 78-year-old man was arrested.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
Three other children witnessed the attack and told investigators about it, according to a detective.
The RNC says a young girl was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a young girl is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in St. John's.The incident happened on Druken Crescent in Shea Heights on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., according to an RNC news release on Thursday.The RNC said the girl was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. Druken Crescent was
The situation took place over a seven-hour span.
LONDON (AP) — An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.” The wanted man known in Scotland as Nicholas Rossi has fought his return since being arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He repeatedly appeared in court — and in several television interviews — in a w
Conrad Iyayi, who had already admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of his trial.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will be allowed to ask about the sexual history of the woman who accused him and other men of raping her at a house party near San Diego State University, a judge ruled this week. Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner said Monday he will allow deposition questioning in the woman’s civil suit to focus on the year before the alleged assault in October 2021. He also ordered that most of the questions be phrased to elicit a “yes” or