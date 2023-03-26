Man arrested after allegedly shooting Phoenix police officer near 7th and Southern avenues
Phoenix police have identified the man that was taken into custody in connection to a shooting Friday morning that left an officer hospitalized.
Phoenix police have identified the man that was taken into custody in connection to a shooting Friday morning that left an officer hospitalized.
Sergey Cherkasov sent jubilant messages to his handlers, per US court documents, but a few years later his fake identity fell to pieces.
Florida principal forced to resign after Michelangelo's David statue shown during class
Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o
Nearly two years after stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times killing her, Aiden Fucci, 16, learned Friday he is sentenced to life in prison.
The Colorado dentist and his wife were active church members, dedicated parents of six children, friends with his business partner and his wife, and all-around pillars of the community. He was also ordering poison and slowly killing her as he made future plans with an out-of-state mistress in a nefarious scheme that’s only now unravelling, according to Colorado authorities. Sheila Flynn reports
Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was administered but was not tested
One expert told CNN many North Korean prisoners "just didn't have the concept of torture" and didn't recognize just how dehumanizing their treatment was.
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his mum's house in Birmingham.
Ontario's police watchdog won't lay charges against two York Regional Police officers who shot a pair of 23-year-old men in Markham late last year, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence on Nov. 25, the SIU said in a press release Saturday. The two undercover officers were inside a pickup truck surveilling an SUV believed to be connected to a
Gary Campbell admitted sexual abuse charges involving children as young as four.
Kamloops RCMP says it's now treating a missing person case as a homicide after finding a woman's body. The Mounties say the body has been "tentatively identified" as Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was last seen at her home on March 13. Police are awaiting an autopsy to confirm her identity. "This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for," said Cpl. David Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit in a news release Thursday. "Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to J
A Midlands man was charged with receiving stolen goods after Richland County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and discovered hundreds of stolen items.
Oscar Cabral, 18, was declared dead at 10 a.m. Thursday morning after utility workers discovered his body near Hillcrest and Oldham roads, KCPD says.
Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of political violence in the last several days and mocked calls for his supporters to stay peaceful.
As the proceedings against the nurse continue, Yahoo News UK sets out who Letby is and the alleged offences she is on trial for.
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III" and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.
A dog attacked and badly injured a police horse in an east London park on Wednesday.Video circulating on social media shows a dog savaging a police horse while two mounted officers patrolled in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.On Thursday, the Met Police Taskforce, which includes the force’s mounted branch, posted photos of the horse after the attack which show it sustained several bite wounds to its legs and torso. Source: Met Police Taskforce
Also up for sale was the family-of-four’s camo hunting clothes, an eerie decorative skull and a framed poem which – based on what happened to the family – has taken on a whole new meaning
The 3-year-old boy told the good Samaritan that his mom and brother "went swimming" before they disappeared, according to a GoFundMe for the family
Nicky McHale said he saw Thomas Cashman in the garden of a house at the time of the shooting.