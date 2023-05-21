Man arrested, accused of groping Santee girl near park
A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a 12-year-old girl near a park in Santee, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
A weapons factory used to convert blank-firing guns into lethal firearms has been discovered in a raid. National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators who searched an industrial unit in Merton, south London, discovered an array of tools and machinery, including parts used in the manufacture of weapons, ammunition, and blank firers ready to be converted. More than a hundred rounds of live ammunition, around a thousand rounds of blank firing ammunition ready for conversion and three potentially functioning converted weapons were also recovered, according to the NCA.
A smoky haze obscured downtown Edmonton, Alberta, as wildfires burned in the province on Saturday, May 20.According to fire officials there were 86 active wildfires in Alberta as of Saturday.According to local reports some outdoor facilities and events, such as parks and pools, were closed due to air quality concerns brought on by the smoke.Environment Canada issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Edmonton urging local residents to keep doors and windows closed and urging the use of well-fitting respirator masks for those who needed to spend significant time outside. Credit: @CAMARSHALLSTAR via Storyful
Phoenix police said they found the student with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and additional ammunition in his backpack and lunch box.
A woman has been arrested four years after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a plastic bag. Karima Jiwani, 40, faces a number of charges in the US state of Georgia, including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment and cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have said that Jiwani, who was arrested on Thursday, is the baby's biological mother.
A judge has rejected a plea from a disabled woman to shorten her three-year jail sentence over the death of a 77-year-old cyclist.
The alleged crime occurred in a suburb of Naples, Florida
‘There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,’ Arthur Jensen instantly confessed when police arrived on the scene
A man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed in a Brampton park on Friday evening, Peel police say. Police were called to Sparrow Park, in the area of Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive, shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of an assault. Officers found the woman suffering from "obvious signs of trauma" on the park's foot path, said Const. Tyler Bell, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police. She died at the scene. Shortly after the woman was pronounced dead, police located the suspect ab
Donald Hazard was the sergeant-at-arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia, according to court documents.
A man has died after being attacked by a dog at an address in Greater Manchester, police said.
An attorney representing the groom said the driver's boss had a habit of organizing work parties where too much alcohol was served.
Her girlfriend’s body was found face down on the shoulder of a parkway connecting Baltimore to Washington, D.C., prosecutors say.
Jonathan Hogg, 37, was found by officers on Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester,with serious injuries shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday, following a dog attack. Officers subsequently searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
Elizabeth Holmes will start an 11-year prison sentence after being convicted of four fraud charges in connection with her biotech startup Theranos.
MONTREAL — One of Quebec's most wanted criminals was recaptured this week after escaping more than four years ago from a federal prison. Denis Bégin disappeared on Feb. 15, 2019, from a minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre, north of Montreal. He was caught by Montreal police on Monday, but police said his arrest was not connected to his escape; they refused to give details. Bégin, 62, was serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder committed in Montreal when he escaped. A news rele
The 40-year-old man was on his way home from work when he was killed in the Ohio shooting, his wife said.
A Washington, D.C. police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital. An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Virginia, warned Tarrio, then national chairman of the far-right group, that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for him related to the banner's destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined the mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said was a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin her 11 year prison sentence at a Federal Prison camp in Texas starting May 30.
Darnell Fulton, 39, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to commit forced labor, the Department of Justice said.
A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man will spend at least about eight more years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death during an act of domestic violence in 2020. Stephen Alexander Beckett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He received an automatic life sentence on Tuesday. According to an agreed statement of facts, Beckett called police to his home on April 2, 2020, and told the 911 dispatcher "that someone needed to come arrest him as he had killed his girlfriend." Beckett lat