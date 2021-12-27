Man arrested after 7 shot at party
Marcus Smith, 18, has been arrested in connection with a Christmas party shooting that injured seven people.
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Owen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
The Cowboys showed no mercy.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were in prove-it spots on Sunday, and both lit up the scoreboard — for their teams and fantasy managers.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
The Cardinals-Cowboys game is one of the highlights of Week 17.
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. “I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.” Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, “I’ll see y
The Saints are dealing with plenty of adversity in Week 16,
The two-time Olympian joins at least three other skiers on the women's circuit to test positive.