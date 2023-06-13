Man accused of setting woman on fire could face death penalty

The case of Robbi Robinson Jr., the man accused of setting fire to a woman in a Fairfield Twp. home last month, is headed back to the grand jury. It is now a homicide case after Brenda Scott, 50, of Liberty Twp. died because of injuries in the May 11 incident. Police said she jumped from the second story of the home, engulfed in flames. One charge considered for Robinson will be aggravated murder with a death penalty specification, according to prosecutors.