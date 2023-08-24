Man accused of murdering wife in San Ysidro pleads not guiltyMan accused of murdering wife in San Ysidro pleads not guilty
A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison. Patricia Batts, 51, pleaded guilty in May to deliberate homicide in the death of James “Alex” Hurley on Feb. 3, 2020, in West Yellowstone in an agreement reached after prosecutors dropped efforts to seek the death penalty. Batts also pleaded guilty to felony criminal child endangerment for failing to get medical help for Alex after he was fatally injured, and to witness tampering by trying to get family members to provide false statements to investigators, the Department of Justice has said.
The Washington Post reports that Harrison Floyd was charged after allegedly threatening two FBI agents who attempted to serve him a subpoena
The father went through her phone while she was sleeping, police said.
The Senatobia Police Department admitted it was an "error in judgement" to take the boy to jail.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested, police said.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstA former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy t
A judge will sentence a 60-year-old man next month for ramming an SUV with children and pregnant women off the road at high speed, then approaching the victims with a chainsaw.The incident happened last summer in eastern New Brunswick.Michael Gordon Augustine of Elsipogtog First Nation was in Moncton provincial court Thursday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty earlier this year to four charges of uttering death threats, dangerous driving causing harm and assault with a weapon.Augusti
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — In a secluded stairwell at CIA headquarters last year, officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour came up behind a colleague, wrapped a scarf around her neck and plainly spoke as he tried to kiss her on the mouth. “There are many uses for this,” the woman recalls him saying. “This is what I want to do to you.” Bayatpour was convicted Wednesday of a state misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in a case that was remarkable for breaking through the CIA’s veil of ultra-secrecy and play
The man also admitted to committing statutory rape against a 13-year-old girl in Indiana several years ago.
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence by pleading guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. Lauren Pazienza, 28, teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern on March 10, 2022. Gustern, whose students included "Blondie" singer Debbie Harry, lay bleeding on a sidewalk as Pazienza walked away, prosecutors said. S
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the random attack, officials said.
Louisville police released body camera video showing officers rescuing a woman chained to a bedroom floor at a house in Kentucky.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder. “This latest action, involving over 300
The two people charged with first-degree murder in the late December shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala will go straight to trial, skipping a preliminary hearing. Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Speary, 30, made a court appearance on Tuesday in Cayuga, Ont., where the prosecutor was granted a direct indictment.Dirk Derstine, Stewart-Speary's lawyer, confirmed the indictment to CBC Hamilton, but declined to comment on the case.Douglas Holt, McKen
Glyn Razzell, 64, was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Linda, 41, in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison.
Father-of-two Liam Smith, 38, was shot in the face and then covered in acid after being lured outside his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester.
An attorney representing disgraced lawyer John Eastman claimed that his client will never become a government witness in Georgia’s expansive RICO indictment of Donald Trump and more than a dozen others. The reason: Eastman is “very religious.”Appearing on CNNs Erin Burnett OutFront, Harvey Silverglate said he expects prosecutors to approach Eastman, who earlier in the day turned himself in and paid a $100,000 bond at the Fulton County Jail, about testifying for the government. Calling himself a
Olivia Samantha Fowler was last seen Aug. 13, 2021.
The right-wing host spewed a wildly dismissive take on the threat against Judge Tanya Chutkan amid the menacing of many in the Trump cases.
Family members of the victims, Phil and Kathy Ranzo, were given one more chance to oppose the March decision granting parole to 61-year-old Jeffrey Allen Maria.