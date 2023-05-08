Man accused of killing High Point University in 2021 student due in court Monday
Man accused of killing High Point University in 2021 student due in court Monday
Man accused of killing High Point University in 2021 student due in court Monday
"Prayers and condolences won't bring these people back. We need some action," said Steven Spainhouer, who rushed to the scene of the shooting.
Law enforcement called to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon
Rep. Keith Self called for prayer in light of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — on Saturday.
Accident involving Range Rover took place outside city’s Ozanam Center
Jeffrey Roberts of Long Beach drove to Utah, shot and killed his brother, set his house ablaze, and then died in a shootout with police, officials said.
The shooting was the latest in a series around the United States in which men have opened fire on others for just walking or driving on or near their property.
The gunman who killed eight people as they were shopping may have had far-right links, police believe.
Dozens of people gathered Saturday around a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals in a park as Indigenous drummers sang in honour of a slain mother and her 11-year-old. Family members identified the victims of the Friday afternoon attack outside an elementary school as Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and Sara Miller, who had started using the first name Jayden. "I'm really grateful for everyone for being here," said a sobbing Donna Robillard, as others held hands and said prayers. "Carol Ann, my daug
The 62-year-old and his wife were visiting Louisiana from Arkansas as part of his birthday celebration.
The Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador are better known for their unique wildlife than organised crime, but for international drug traffickers, this archipelago has become a staging post.
ORILLIA, Ont. — More than 1,000 fans attended a public visitation Sunday in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown in central Ontario to say goodbye to the folk singer-songwriter. In the pouring rain, a line stretched down the street outside St. Paul’s United Church in Orillia, Ont., where Lightfoot once sang as a choir boy. Inside, each person had a moment with the late musical legend as the line slowly passed by his closed casket. It was adorned with a large bouquet of red roses, as well as a single pink
The gunman, who police say killed eight and injured seven others, has not been named
Chloe Stein, 23, has been charged with false alarm to a public safety agency, falsely reporting an offence, obstruction of law, and disorderly conduct
EDMONTON — About 100 people gathered in front of an Alberta Justice building on Saturday to support Pacey Dumas, an Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer in 2020. "Justice for Pacey," boomed throughthe crowd. Many wore orange and some carried signs calling for police accountability and reform. Dumas was at the event but did not speak publicly. Some family members who did called on the Crown to reconsider its decision not to charge the officer. The province's pol
Ron DeSantis is claiming victory over silencing Disney following their public feud after the entertainment company openly opposed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that was signed into law by the Florida governor. “The big issue with Disney was they exercised a lot of political influence in this town,” DeSantis said in an interview with […]
Authorities engaged in a gunfight with 66-year-old Jeffrey Roberts who murdered his brother, Scott Roberts, and his sister-in-law. (Weber County Attorney/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
Police are to be told they must not dismiss indecent exposure as an offence by “dirty old men”.
EDMONTON — Dozens of people gathered Saturday around a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals in a park as Indigenous drummers sang in honour of a slain mother and her 11-year-old. Family members identified the victims of the Friday afternoon attack outside an elementary school as Carolann Robillard, 35, and Sarah Miller, who had started using the first name Jayden. “I’m really grateful for everyone for being here,” said a sobbing Donna Robillard, as others held hands and said prayers. "Carolan
The sentencing request is the first for a person convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Family of Melissa Highsmith say Fort Worth police failed to properly investigate her abduction in 1971