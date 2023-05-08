Man accused of killing High Point University in 2021 student due in court Monday

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — About 100 people gathered in front of an Alberta Justice building on Saturday to support Pacey Dumas, an Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer in 2020. "Justice for Pacey," boomed throughthe crowd. Many wore orange and some carried signs calling for police accountability and reform. Dumas was at the event but did not speak publicly. Some family members who did called on the Crown to reconsider its decision not to charge the officer. The province's pol