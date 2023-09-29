Man accused of killing father to be held until trial
A judge will sentence a former youth-care worker next year for repeatedly having sex with a teen in her care, who she harboured in her apartment while he was on the run from her workplace, almost five years ago. Bianca Chouinard, 26, pleaded guilty last October to sexual exploitation by touching a 17-year-old boy for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority. The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in late 2018 and into 2019.Chouinard was set to be
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
A high-ranking Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to seven police act charges after interfering with the force's internal promotions process by providing confidential information to multiple officers ahead of their interviews.During a hearing on Thursday, Supt. Stacy Clarke, who has been with Toronto police since 1998, pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of confidence, three counts of discreditable conduct, and one count of insubordination linked to incidents that happened in 2021.Cl
SCOTSTOWN, Que. — A Quebec man who was shot by police Wednesday as they investigated threats against Premier François Legault and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is facing a weapons charge. The provincial prosecution service said Thursday that Germain Lemay made a court appearance to face a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the shooting, which left the suspect in hospital in stable condition. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquête
A Metropolitan Police firearms officer who shot dead a gangster eight years ago faces being sacked despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, The Telegraph can reveal.
A Canadian Forces colonel was allegedly carrying a .22 rifle and a revolver on Aug. 25 when police say he fired at "protected wildlife" from aboard a boat on a canal in Quinte West, Ont., according to court documents.Col. Leif Dahl's first court appearance was held in Belleville on Thursday morning.The documents outline the eight charges he's facing, including obstructing a police officer, hunting a bird without a licence and allegedly using the rifle in a "careless manner."The colonel has been
Charles Lorriane was sentenced to die on 13 May 2026, however officials said he died on Sunday
The details are revealed in a pre-sentencing document prepared by the convicted rapist's probation officer The post Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd appeared first on TheWrap.
A jury ruled Nahshon Shannon, a man accused of beating and killing his 13-year-old daughter, Janessa Shannon, guilty of third-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Wednesday. Nahshon faces up to 20 years in prison. A judge will sentence him in November, but it is unknown the exact date of his sentencing.
The North Reading Massachusetts couple said they hired a dog trainer through the Thumbtack app for $2,250. Their dog was later found dead out-of-state.
The famed author fired back at the Ohio Republican on social media.
Christian Martinez, 29, will face a maximum penalty of life in prison at his sentencing next year, according to authorities
Timothy Bliefnick was sentenced to life in prison in August for the February 2023 murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year. Alan Colie, 31, was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook, 21, who runs the “Classified Goons” YouTube channel. The jury was split though on two lesser firearms counts, and decided to convict him on one and acquit him on the other. The April 2 shooting at the food court in Dulles Town Cen
Hackers calling themselves the Indian Cyber Force have claimed credit for knocking the Canadian Armed Forces’ official website offline as a diplomatic row grows between the two countries.
OTTAWA — A judge has denied a second request by former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges related to his participation in the "Freedom Convoy" protest, to move his jury trial away from Ottawa. Hillier's lawyer David Anber had argued that "widespread bias" against the 2022 protest, which disrupted the capital city's downtown core for three weeks could taint the perspectives of jurors. Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein says that although there is a probability of p
LONGUEUIL, Que. — A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after his mother and grandmother were found dead in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday. Michaël Lominy was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Thursday at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que. Longueuil police say the victims — 67 and 84 years old — were the mother and grandmother of the accused. They say Lominy was known to police, but they didn't give details. The bodies of the women were found following a 911 call late Wedne
EDMONTON — A woman has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing the death of a toddler in Edmonton. Police say emergency crews responded to a call about an 18-month-old girl in medical distress at a home in north Edmonton in August. They say paramedics pronounced her dead after they arrived and that her death appeared suspicious. Police say an autopsy was completed the following day, but more time was needed to determine why the girl died. They say homicide detectives conti