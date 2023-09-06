Man in 60s accused of sexually abusing 4 children in Marion County detectives say

CBC

A judge has ruled an Edmonton actor's sexual involvement with an underage castmate was not criminal.Patrick Charles Howarth, 50, was found not guilty Tuesday of one count each of sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a teenage girl he met when they were working on a play at the Citadel Theatre in 2006.The woman's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.In 2006, the age a person could consent to sexual activity in Canada was 14; now it is 16. Now as in 2006, a person under 18