A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine
EU member states face logistical challenges and vaccine scepticism as they embark on a coordinated campaign to immunise their populations.
EU member states face logistical challenges and vaccine scepticism as they embark on a coordinated campaign to immunise their populations.
Canada lacked the explosiveness it showed in the tournament opener, but improved to 2-0 at the 2021 world juniors with a 3-1 win over Slovakia.
The San Diego Padres reportedly acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was last seen being pulled from World Series Game 6.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created a picturesque atmosphere as they connected for three touchdown passes on a snow-covered Lambeau Field.The Green Bay Packers teammates would love the opportunity to produce plenty of similar scenes next month by staying home throughout the NFC playoffs.Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night.“It’s tough to play in the cold,” said Rodgers, who went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with an interception. “It’s tough to play at Lambeau. I think we proved that tonight.”Playing in the cold at Green Bay is tough for road teams, anyway. The Packers showed they can thrive on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.This game showcased why the Packers want to make sure the playoffs go through Lambeau after losing on the road in three of the last six NFC championship games. With snow falling throughout the first half and continuing to cover much of the field the rest of the game, Green Bay moved the ball at will all night.“People definitely don't want to play in the cold,” Adams said. “It's tough, man. It's tough. It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll. I think that team (Tennessee) is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do.”Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, had run for just 115 yards all season during a rookie year in which he spent over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.Adams’ three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers' single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.The Packers' defence also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he'd run for at least 100 yards.Green Bay pulled ahead 19-0 when Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of their first three possessions. Mason Crosby missed an extra-point attempt after the first touchdown and the Packers failed on a two-point conversion attempt after the second one.Adams capped Green Bay’s first drive by catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage, slipping out of Adoree Jackson’s grasp and diving into the right corner of the end zone.Green Bay's second series resulted in Equanimeous St. Brown’s first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass.After Darnell Savage picked off Tannehill's pass to give the Packers the ball in Green Bay territory, Adams beat Jackson again on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.“I don’t think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "(It's) just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent.”Tennessee got back in the game by scoring two touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute span midway through the gameTannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 43 seconds left in the second quarter made it 19-7. On the opening series of the second half, Tannehill faked a handoff and raced 45 yards untouched to cut Tennessee’s lead to 19-14.The Packers then capitalized on good fortune.Aaron Jones bounced off someone around the line of scrimmage and then raced down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain that set up Rodgers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers snapped the ball just after a replay showed Jones stepped out of bounds during that run and gained well over 30 yards afterward.“By the time the ball was snapped, that was the first view that we got as it was coming down," Vrabel said. "That was unfortunate. I wish we’d been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.”INJURY REPORTThe Packers played without running back Jamaal Williams due to an injured quadriceps. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered a knee injury.UP NEXTThe Titans are at Houston.The Packers are at Chicago.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.
Rafael Nadal could overtake Federer for most all-time men's Grand Slams titles at the rescheduled tournament.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the post-season begins in two weeks.The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defence forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.STEELERS 28, COLTS 24PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title.Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.SEAHAWKS 20, RAMS 9SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title, Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.Seattle’s quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams’ run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.CAROLINA 20, WASHINGTON 13LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.Meanwhile, Washington’s defence allowed two Panthers touchdown drives and 202 yards in the first half alone. Had there been fans at FedEx Field, they would have booed Washington (6-9) off the field at halftime.Down 14 early in the fourth quarter, coach Ron Rivera pulled Haskins and handed the ball to Taylor Heinicke for his first NFL action since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left.Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid.COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race.The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed that the NFL’s worst division won’t have a team with a winning record.Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff chances against Washington with a win.RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the post-season.Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.That was more than enough to defeat a struggling Giants team that totalled only 13 points in its previous two games and has scored just two touchdowns over the past three weeks.Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.JETS 23, BROWNS 16EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.The Jets (2-13) sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start, losing all chance for the top overall draft pick.It was a rough week for the Browns, who haven’t been in the post-season since 2002 and entered without seven players including Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland had to call up several players from the practice squad and coach Kevin Stefanski ran a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan.Despite being short-handed, the Browns nearly erased a 20-3 deficit. But the Jets were able to hang on.Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play, and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars took care of business, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears kept control of their post-season path. Chicago can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home — despite having gone through a six-game losing streak in 2020.The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.That means the same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game changer for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson star formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season. Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.Herbert’s 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. He also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.Badgley came into the game making three of his last seven on field goals, but was perfect on all four of his attempts Sunday. After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) drove to the Broncos 19, and the third-year kicker won it from 37 yards.Denver (5-10) had tied it with scores on three straight possessions.BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.The Texans (4-11) were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal to seal the victory.It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.The Texans led 31-27 after Darren Fells carried two defenders into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard reception with about six minutes to go. Perine, who had a season-high 95 yards rushing, gave Cincinnati the lead when he bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go.Brandon Allen returned after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns for the Bengals.PACKERS 40, TITANS 14GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as Green Bay won its fifth straight.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones.Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title and their second straight playoff berth by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.Adams’ three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers’ single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.The Packers’ defence also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he’d run for at least 100 yards.___More AP NFL: https://apneThe Associated Press
Ottawa gets a pair of NHL-caliber players, while Tampa Bay sneaks under the cap for the upcoming NHL season.
“It’s only right that I hurt my wrist in 2020.”
The Rams don't know if Goff can play next week against the Cardinals in their regular season finale.
Justin Herbert has staked his turf in the NFL history book.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Graham disappeared into a tunnel following his second touchdown catch of the day. He re-emerged after what seemed like forever and found a group of Chicago teammates waiting to celebrate.It was symbolic of the Bears' season. The team that lost its sixth consecutive game earlier this month has now won three in a row and is on the verge of making the expanded NFC playoffs.Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two TD passes to Graham, and the Bears pounded Jacksonville 41-17 Sunday in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their post-season path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay at home next week.“With where we’re at right now as a team, it’s definitely different,” Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. “Green Bay is a hell of a football team and there’s a reason why they’re sitting right now as the No. 1 seed. For us, we’ve got to worry about us. ...“We’re guaranteed one more game, nothing else. If we do well in that one game, then we’ll have an opportunity for more. But we can’t worry about that. We just worry about us.”The Jaguars (1-14), meanwhile, set a franchise record by losing their 14th consecutive game and locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Bears fans could be seen in every direction at TIAA Bank Field, and the visiting team gave them plenty to cheer about with 28 straight points to start the second half. Numerous Jaguars fans celebrated, too, clearly wanting Lawrence to land in Jacksonville.It sure seems like a reality for the small-market team that's spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback. The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jags reached a new low for losing.The Bears' playoff chances appeared to be a long shot following a sixth straight loss. But they responded by winning three in a row, thanks mostly to a suddenly potent offence.Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965. This one came courtesy of a strong second half. Trubisky started the scoring spree with a 6-yard run and later connected with Graham for the second time.David Montgomery and rookie Artavis Pierce also scored on the ground.“It does give us confidence,” Trubisky said. “It all starts with an expectation, just having a high expectation for us in this offence that, ‘This is what we’re capable of and nothing less is going to be acceptable.’”Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. His performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half — he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd — with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.But safety Jarrod Wilson dropped the ball and then dropped to the ground to do 10 pushups.Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Robinson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars.Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season for Jacksonville after competing with Gardner Minshew in practice and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Glennon nearly had a third turnover, but nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a ball at the line of scrimmage that hit him in the chest.“It was definitely an interesting week,” Glennon said. “But no excuse for anything like that. We came out pretty well. It was a 10-10 ballgame, but then a poor decision by me before the half and then they got three points and it seemed like it went kind of downhill from there. Unfortunately, we couldn’t kind of recover from there.”KEY INJURIESJaguars fullback Bruce Miller was ruled out with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears punt returner Anthony Miller.UP NEXTBears: Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Green Bay in Chicago next Sunday.Jaguars: Finish the season at Indianapolis, where nothing can change their enviable draft position.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town. The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return. The Athletic was first to report the players headed from San Diego to Tampa Bay if the trade is finalized. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings. Snell went 2-2 in the American League playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favour of reliever Nick Anderson after throwing only 73 pitches in 5 1/3 dominant innings — a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t reflect on it,” Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award. “That decision was not reflective of my confidence in Blake. It was very reflective of my confidence in Nick, and that’s (what) I felt was, at the moment, the best chance for us to win the game.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023. The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. With a young and talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego is set to tap into that prospect depth to land Snell. He would become the latest accomplished starter traded in recent years by the thrifty Rays, a list that includes David Price, James Shields and Chris Archer. It also would mark the third swap between the teams since last December, when the Rays sent Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth to San Diego for Hunter Renfroe, minor leaguer Xavier Edwards and a player to be named that became minor leaguer Esteban Quiroz. Then in February, the Padres shipped Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer to Tampa Bay for Emilio Pagan. Snell is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA in 108 major league starts over five seasons. He has 648 strikeouts in 556 innings. In the post-season, he is 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings. Snell raised eyebrows in May and took heat for comments he made on a social gaming site that he would sit out the coronavirus-delayed season if his $7 million salary were cut too much. ``I’m not playing unless I get mine,” he said. ``I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine.” Tampa Bay's rotation already took a significant hit this off-season with the departure of veteran right-hander Charlie Morton. The team declined to pick up his $15 million option and the two-time All-Star signed with Atlanta as a free agent. ___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
Richard Petko went from rebuilding a town to starting a professional basketball league and somehow it seems like a natural progression. The Canadian real estate developer and his business partner, Michael Skrtich, were renovating store fronts and constructing an apartment complex as part of a facade improvement incentive program in Thorold, Ont., when they also saw an opportunity to bring a sports team to nearby St. Catharines. From 2015-18, the Niagara River Lions operated out of the Meridian Centre as a member of the National Basketball League of Canada. Petko, 49, eventually grew frustrated with what he viewed as a poor business model and decided to branch out on his own to form the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The CEBL head office is part of the new look in Thorold and has established a presence in the community as opposed to being "cocooned off in some ivory tower somewhere" such as downtown Toronto, Petko said. Petko and CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale — a former CFL player — instituted six teams for the inaugural season in 2019: Fraser Valley, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Guelph, Hamilton and the River Lions, who Petko brought to the CEBL after his three-year commitment to the NBL-C expired. The Ottawa BlackJacks were added ahead of the 2020 campaign, which ultimately became a tournament played without fans at the Meridian Centre. The CEBL has made it known they would like to expand further and are now keen to enter more big markets. "There was always that kind of idea you could have a league in junior hockey league cities," Petko said. "I don't think that can work. To be big-time, to get good players, to get proper media you have to be basically where the CFL is, at least at a minimum." To that effect, Petko suggests that locations such as Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Quebec City would be ideal. However, he emphasizes that they want to partner with groups with sports and entertainment experience and all the infrastructure in place to run a team. "Those are the best partners to have. Not just some rich person or five people that want to do it as a fun thing to do," Petko said. "I've come from that when it comes to the NBL-C and I've seen that it doesn't work. "It took three or four years of running the River Lions to learn how to run a basketball team and we don't have the time and we don't need to go through that — starting something and to have an owner learn for three or four years when there are groups out there ready to run." WATCH | Stingers crowned Summer Series champions: This past summer, the league was forced to pivot from the format of a season that spans from May to August, played in front of spectators in its regional markets. Instead, the Summer Series featured 26 games over a two-week period, with some of those contests appearing nationally on CBC television. The league is hoping to return to its regional model next season. A schedule is expected to be released early in the new year, but likely without any additional teams as Petko says groups are "kicking our tires" and waiting a year to see how things play out post-pandemic. 'This isn't a charitable organization' Whille the league is approaching a break-even point, Petko is direct in stating what he set out to achieve. "If money isn't made, this league will end up in the dustbin of history," he said. "This isn't a charitable organization, this isn't something that [I'm] going to throw a few million a year into a bucket just so there can be a professional league in Canada for the next 20, 30 years. "It has to become part of the sports culture and that doesn't happen unless you make money. It's what came first, the chicken or the egg. I guess in this case, the league came before the profits but without profits, there will be no league." Following what was widely regarded as a successful tournament, the league remained in the news cycle with the hiring of former Canadian national team members Jevohn Shepherd and Andy Rautins as general manager and assistant general manager, respectively, by the Ottawa franchise. Shepherd and Rautins, both 34, were each looking for an opportunity to transition from their professional playing days, something Morreale can relate to. "When I look at Andy or Jevohn, it's funny because it somewhat mirrors my personal experience which was playing professional sports until I was 36 and then wondering what the heck am I going to do next," said Morreale, now 49. "My opportunity came with the [CFL] players' association within a month or two of retiring and that led me on my path to where I am now. "So part of [our] developmental process is getting people who are willing and able to work hard, have passion, that understand what the CEBL is all about, that put aside their selfish ways and then selflessly do their part to help grow the sport." New chapter This time last year, Rautins was preparing to embark on one of the best opportunities of his career. A star at Syracuse University and drafted by the New York Knicks in 2010, the shooting guard would likely still be draining three pointers for Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos if it weren't for the abrupt end to the season and what he described as dangerous conditions as teams continue to travel around Europe on commercial flights. "It was a short-lived experience, but I think ultimately the league made the right decisions. The cases were starting to get a little bit out of control at that point," said Rautins, who returned home three days after the EuroLeague pressed the pause button in March. Though he hasn't ruled out a return to the court, Rautins now turns his attention to the city where he put down his roots with the national team more than a decade ago. "The fact that it was Ottawa, the [team] president, and that I have the opportunity to work with Jevohn is a no-brainer for me," said Rautins. "It's going to be a special thing that we're going to try to build in Ottawa."
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon wrap up the 2020 fantasy football season on the latest episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!
In a year unlike any other in recent memory, the 2020 Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Year in boxing is a man unlike any other.
Almost out of nowhere, Jan Blachowicz is the Yahoo Sports MMA Fighter of the Year.
Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every Week 16 game including a decisive Green Bay victory and a Pittsburgh win that staved off a potential four-game losing streak.
If they're singing anything in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Seattle, it could be “I Can See Clearly Now.” All three took some big steps Sunday.As for the appropriate song in the AFC South and NFC East, try “Purple Haze.” Or “Land Of Confusion.”The post-season picture came into focus in some places and got more muddled elsewhere. The folks at NFL headquarters must love having such big-time quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees already in the field. And they must be thrilled that at least 10 Week 17 matchups will have some playoff significance.“Cherish these moments,” linebacker K.J. Wright, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, told teammates in the locker room after a 20-9 victory over the Rams. “It’s been a while since we’ve been NFC West champs. And this team, especially our brotherhood, our togetherness, brought us to this moment.”At this moment, here's how things stand — and what might be ahead on the first Sunday of 2021.AFC EASTBuffalo (11-3), which takes on struggling New England on Monday night, owns the division crown and will get the No. 2 seed behind Kansas City by winning out.Miami (10-5), with one of the most impressive two-season turnarounds in recent memory, gets a wild-card berth by winning at the Bills next weekend — a huge challenge. But the Dolphins have met lots of challenges this year.“I think we have a special team," Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after engineering a last-minute drive to beat Las Vegas on Saturday night. ”I think this team all year long has fought."AFC NORTHPittsburgh (12-3) broke a three-game slide with a monstrous second half to beat Indianapolis. That gave the Steelers the division title.“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes and sometimes it was very subtle,” coach Mike Tomlin said.The grapes are tasting pretty sweet for Baltimore and rancid for Cleveland.The Ravens (10-5) won a fourth consecutive game, beating the Giants, and will head to the post-season with a victory over Cincinnati. The Browns, trying to end the NFL's longest playoff absence — last appearance 2002 — were severely short-handed by COVID-19 issues and fell to the Jets. They'll need to defeat the archrival Steelers, and wouldn't Pittsburgh enjoy keeping that drought going?AFC SOUTHIndianapolis' collapse at Pittsburgh spiraled the Colts (10-5) out of a playoff spot. To get back in as a wild card, they must take care of inept Jacksonville (1-14, whose win was opening day against Indy) and have either Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami lose. Or if Tennessee (10-5 after a loss at Green Bay) loses at woeful Houston next Sunday and the Colts win, they get the division crown and the Titans likely will be out. Or not.AFC WESTAll Kansas City (14-1), despite a tight win over weak Atlanta on Sunday. The reigning league champions own the AFC's only post-season bye.“If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it’s a good thing for the teams trying to make a championship run,” Mahomes said. “But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win a football game whenever we get there.”NFC WESTAll Seattle's, and the Seahawks (11-4) have a shot at the conference bye.With their loss at Seattle, the Rams (9-6) need a home victory against Arizona (8-7) to ensure a wild card. A loss would lift the Cardinals in and, if Chicago beats Green Bay, give the Bears a berth, too, sending LA packing.NFC NORTHAll Green Bay's, as will be the NFC bye with a win at Soldier Field next Sunday. The Packers (12-3) need to avoid a three-way tie with Seattle and New Orleans at 12-4, which would give the bye to the Saints.Chicago has gone from 5-1 to 5-7 to 8-7. A victory and the Bears are playoffs-bound.NFC SOUTHAll settled, with New Orleans (11-4) on top and Tampa Bay, with that 43-year-old newcomer quarterback — a guy named Brady — guaranteed a wild card at 10-5.NFC EASTAll unsettled — except for Philadelphia (4-10-1), which saw its chances disappear by losing at Dallas (6-9). Pay attention for this one:A Washington victory at Philly on Sunday night gives Ron Rivera's team the division at 7-9 no matter what the Cowboys do at the Giants (5-10) in the afternoon. Washington swept Dallas this season.However, an Eagles win then means whoever emerges from the Cowboys-Giants matchup at the Meadowlands — barring a tie — heads to the playoffs.Yes, a team with a losing record will join the Super Bowl chase, and will host a playoff game on the second weekend of January.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points in the first half while starting in Anthony Davis' place, and LeBron James added 18 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.Star big men Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns sat out. Davis has a bruised calf that isn't expected to be a long-term problem, while Minnesota's Towns has a more serious dislocated left wrist.Kuzma had a phenomenal opening half in his first start since agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the NBA champions. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers to open the scoring in a wire-to-wire win for Los Angeles, which led by 20 in the first quarter and 36 in the third.Lakers coach Frank Vogel believes Kuzma's overall game evolved last season when he moved into a supporting role with Davis' arrival.“It’s not really about scoring,” Kuzma said. “I just try to impact the game and take shots when I have them, and that’s made me a better player. ... I just try to seize the moment. In a season like this, playing back-to-backs, the coach and the organization being conservative with LeBron and AD allows me to have those nights when I can show what I work on every day.”Marc Gasol had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes for the Lakers, who spaced the floor and moved the ball superbly with 32 assists.“Marc sees the game very similar to how I see it,” James said. “We’ve got guys that can make the right play, make the right pass. You saw some unbelievable passes tonight from Kuz, from (Alex Caruso). The list goes on and on. Nobody should ever feel pressured to take a bad shot because we can always move the ball.”No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards had 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the Timberwolves' first loss of the season. Minnesota missed its first 12 3-point attempts while falling behind by 23 early in the second quarter.“I thought we didn't play our brand of basketball at all,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “There were a lot of things I didn’t like tonight, so we’ll dive into the film. We’ve got a good locker room there. We’ve got guys who want to do the right thing. They feel the same way, I’m sure.”TIP-INSTimberwolves: Jaden McDaniels scored his first NBA points on a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. ... Josh Okogie went to the locker room in the second quarter. The team said it was cramping. ... Towns was examined Sunday in Los Angeles. He won't require surgery, but will be evaluated weekly.Lakers: James rolled his left ankle in the first half for the second time in a week, but stayed in the game. He is questionable for Monday. ... Caruso strained a hand muscle.LBJ'S DIGITSJames tied Kevin Garnett for fourth place in NBA history by scoring at least 10 points for the 1,260th time.UP NEXTTimberwolves: At Clippers on Tuesday.Lakers: Host Portland on Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
Dalton Del Don recaps Packers vs. Titans from Week 16.