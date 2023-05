Mammatus clouds hung in the sky over Encino, New Mexico, on Friday, May 26, as the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado had hit the area.

The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Friday, which included threats of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph.

Footage from Chad Casey shows mammatus clouds in the sky with a supercell in the distance. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful