Mamava Pod at Fayetteville V.A. Hospital

The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Canadian music legend Neil Young made a surprise appearance Saturday at an old-growth logging protest rally at the British Columbia legislature. Young played acoustic guitar and harmonica, and sang two songs: "Comes A Time," which has a chorus about tall trees, and his hit "Heart of Gold." Young, billed as a "special guest," was not listed as appearing at the event, where astonished protesters, many dressed as trees and wild animals, cheered wildly and sang along to "Heart of Gold." "