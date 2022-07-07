Mama Bear and Cubs Have Adorable Early-Morning Romp in South Lake Tahoe Woods

A bear family in South Lake Tahoe, California, was up early on July 5, strolling through woods and clambering up trees, trail-cam footage shows.

This footage, captured by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, shows a mama bear followed by her two cubs as they make their way through the woods.

The adorable family them doubles back to examine the trees in detail.

Sielsch frequently captures videos and images of wildlife in the Lake Tahoe area and shares the footage on his Instagram account. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful