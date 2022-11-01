Mallory Sofastaii digs deeper into the potential water crisis in Baltimore

CBC

In a sport like baseball that has been around for more than hundred years, it is rare for something to happen for the first time. But on Thursday, Rob Thomson, manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, will write his own page in the baseball history books when he becomes the first Canadian to lead a team to the World Series. In typical low-key Thomson fashion, he is downplaying the historic achievement. "There's been so many firsts this year I really haven't had time to really think about it. I am C