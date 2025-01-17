Malik Monk scores and draws the foul

Oklahoma City had a 42-point lead over Cleveland late in the third quarter.
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Edwards has now been fined five times this season for a total of $285,000.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
The Tigers played most of the second half without leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered a sprained ankle while going for a rebound.
With five minutes left in the game, Cronin was given a technical and ejected after furiously contesting what he thought was a missed call.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.