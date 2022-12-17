Malik Monk with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons
Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/16/2022
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is
KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in
CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,
It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual and other physical abuse and suicidal thought. A former Olympic athlete with a history of fighting against abuse in sport says she wants an inquiry into amateur sport in Canada to address systemic sexual, physical and verbal abuse of athletes. Waneek Horn-Miller is the former co-captain of Canada's Olympic women's water polo team. She was removed from the team in 2003 over what Water Polo Canada claimed were "team cohesion" issues. She said Canada
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b
At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last
On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.
TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio
TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan a
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i
Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?
While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors
Gary Bettman is often credited with growing the NHL but as the Commissioner marks 30 years in charge, the Zone Time crew reflect on Bettman's legacy, good and bad.