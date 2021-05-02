Malik Monk with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson had a perfect shooting percentage entering the mid-game break against Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. Her numbers slipped significantly in the second half with a poor ninth end, proving to be her undoing in an 8-5 loss to the defending champions. Einarson's final rock in the ninth rolled out to give Switzerland a back-breaking steal of two and Canada was run out of rocks in the 10th. "I just lost maybe a little bit of focus in that ninth end," Einarson said. "I just kind of babied my first one and it just grabbed. I had perfect draw weight all game. It happens and we've just got to move forward." Tirinzoni moved into a first-place tie with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Scotland's Eve Muirhead at 3-0. Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., took a 1-2 record into her evening game against Russia. "It's OK to lose a couple against some really good teams," said Canada lead Briane Meilleur. "We just know we have to capitalize on those games coming up and we can still put ourselves in a really good spot." Einarson opened round-robin play with a loss to Sweden before rebounding with a victory over the Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova. Swiss fourth Alina Paetz made a few uncharacteristic errors in the early going Saturday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. She gifted Canada a steal in the opening end by ticking a stone on a blank attempt. Paetz had a chance for three in the second but her stone rolled the wrong way on a double takeout and Switzerland settled for a deuce. Einarson regained the lead by drawing the 12-foot ring for a pair in the third. The teams exchanged singles until a blank in the seventh end. Paetz made two great shots in the eighth end, including a draw for three that gave Switzerland a 6-5 advantage. Meilleur and Canada second Shannon Birchard threw in the 90s but third Val Sweeting was 74 per cent and Einarson slipped to 84 per cent. Tirinzoni, who throws third stones, was at 80 per cent and Paetz threw at 79 per cent. In other afternoon games, Russia defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-5, the Czech Republic edged Estonia's Marie Turmann 8-7 and Sweden dumped Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 9-3. The Czechs were alone in fifth place at 2-1 entering the evening draw. China's Yu Han and Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura were next at 1-1. Canada was in a four-way tie for eighth place at 1-2. "We just have to play a full 10 ends and that's all it comes down to really," Meilleur said. "There's teams that are going to make really good shots against us and we have to bounce back and play better the next game. If we lose a couple, we lose a couple. "But there are great teams and they're making great shots just like we're making great shots." This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs next weekend and secure berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Einarson would have represented Canada at last year's world championship but the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. She beat Rachel Homan in the national final for the second straight year to earn the right to wear the Maple Leaf at this 10-day event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team made the top-six cut at the world men's playdowns last month but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after centre fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games. Philadelphia hasn't won consecutive games since a three-game sweep of Atlanta to open the season. With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, second base ump Jose Navas ruled Andrew McCutchen ran out of the baseline to avoid an attempted tag by shortstop Francisco Lindor on what became an inning-ending double play. Replays showed McCutchen ran in a straight line from first to second. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, sitting out after getting hit in the face by a pitch recently, was ejected for arguing from the top step of the dugout. Philadelphia pitchers had retired 14 consecutive batters before Conforto drove an 82 mph sinker from Hector Neris (1-3) over the wall in right-centre. Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his third save. New York relievers have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings. A day after things got heated in the eighth inning and the benches cleared, Wheeler plunked Lindor with a breaking ball in the first. Lindor ran to first base without incident, and no warnings were issued by the umpires. The scene was a far cry from Friday night when Jose Alvarado struck out Dominic Smith, then celebrated and shouted in Smith’s direction. There was history between the two stemming from April 13 when Smith objected to Alvarado throwing near Conforto's head and then hitting him. Tempers flared and Alvarado threw his glove to the ground, but both players were restrained and no punches were thrown. Smith singled in the Mets’ four-run first, which ended with a double-play groundout by James McCann. Smith slid into second trying to break up the double play, but he and Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius embraced after they became untangled. Conforto’s two-run double in the first helped the Mets to a rare offensive outburst. New York entered last in the majors in runs, hits, homers and RBIs and had scored a total of just 13 runs in its last eight losses. Wheeler blanked the Mets from that point, exiting after allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. The Phillies got two runs back in the second on Andrew Knapp’s groundout and Wheeler’s RBI single to right. They tied it in the sixth on Bohm’s opposite-field, two-run homer to right. It was the first homer allowed this season through 26 1/3 innings by Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: Nimmo exited with a bruised left index finger after fouling off a 1-2 pitch in the seventh. X-rays were negative. … Davis left the game with a left hand sprain. … RHP Marcus Stroman was feeling better a day after being lifted from Friday’s start after five innings and 64 pitches due to a tight right hamstring, manager Luis Rojas said. … Rojas indicated that INF Luis Guillorme strained his right oblique during batting practice Friday. Guillorme is on the 10-day IL. Phillies: Harper missed his third straight game as he continues to recover from getting hit in the face and right wrist by a pitch Wednesday in St. Louis. Harper could return to the lineup Sunday, bench coach Rob Thomson said on the team’s pregame radio broadcast. Thomson was filling in on the radio show for manager Joe Girardi, who did return in time to manage the game after missing Friday’s game to attend his daughter’s college graduation. … C J.T. Realmuto (left hand soreness) was not in the starting lineup for the second day in a row but was available to catch and hit in an emergency, Thomson said. … Gregorius was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after missing one game, and OF Roman Quinn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. UP NEXT The teams close out the three-game set Sunday night with Mets LHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA) scheduled to face Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — The first Saints draft since the retirement of record-setting passer Drew Brees featured the selections of defensive players in the first three rounds. That wasn't necessarily by design. “It’s just the way the draft fell,” general manager Mickey Loomis said. “That’s a product of where you’re picking. When you’re picking 28th, there’s a lot of things that happen in front of you.” Loomis and coach Sean Payton acknowledged attempting to trade up early for a chance to fill their most pressing need — cornerback — with an elite prospect. But making a deal proved difficult, leading the Saints to instead focus on seeking the most value for each pick, regardless of position. In the first round, that player was Houston defensive end Payton Turner. The 28th overall choice joins a roster that already has two starting defensive ends. But the Saints value depth on the edge, and Turner is bound to get plenty of playing time as a rookie. “Obviously, we were trying to move up early in the first round for a specific player, specific position,” Loomis said. “That wasn’t able to happen." After that, Loomis said, "You’re really just letting the draft come to you and see who’s available. And when it’s our turn to pick, we have three or four guys that we like a lot. But, the guy we liked the most was Payton Turner.” The Saints didn't draft a cornerback until the third round, when they traded up to get Stanford's Paulson Adebo, who intercepted eight passes in two seasons with the Cardinal before opting out of the pandemic-affected 2020 college season. It took until late in the fourth round before New Orleans took a quarterback — Notre Dame's Ian Book — with the 133rd overall pick. Generally, QBs picked that late start their careers on the bench as developmental projects, raising the likelihood Brees' immediate successor would be one of two incumbent veterans, Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. Expecting Book to compete for a starting role this season “would be a little bit of a jump,” Payton said. "But we’re not going to ever put a ceiling on what we think a player might be able to do.” Their final two picks were Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young in the sixth round and South Alabama receiver Kawaan Baker in the seventh. Neither of those two positions was viewed as particularly lacking in talent by the Saints. But the club values offensive line depth and did cut one starting receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, to help get under the NFL’s 2021 salary cap. BOOK'S OPENING Book sounded thrilled by the prospect of learning the NFL game under Payton and being in the same offence where a similarly undersized QB thrived. At 6-foot, Book is similar in stature to Brees. “I feel like the league’s changing; you don’t have to be 6-5 anymore and you can make it work,” Book said. "I’m happy that they chose me and I want to prove all of them right for making that decision.” Both Book and Brees were winners in college, and despite being viewed as undersized in the pros, Brees passed for more yards than any QB in NFL history (80,358). “I don’t think we treated this year differently because Drew had retired,” Payton said in reference to drafting Book. "We had a real good grade on a player that matched right where we were in the process and it fit.” PARING DOWN The Saints chose to reduce their overall number of picks from eight to six through trades that allowed them to move up in the third and sixth rounds. “One of the things that we talked about is, ‘OK, what is the path to our roster for a particular player?’” Loomis said. “Is it through special teams? Is it beating out another player that’s currently on our roster? And what are the chances of that?” TRADE MARKET Loomis said the Saints worked as hard as ever throughout his two decades with the club to trade up throughout early rounds, only to find asking prices too high for their taste. “They want a ransom and we’re about making a fair trade,” Loomis lamented. “We weren’t interested in just giving up a king’s ransom for that move.” REMAINING PRIORITIES While Adebo should get a chance to compete for playing time, the Saints likely remain in the market for a remaining available veteran cornerback to help shore up their pass defence after the loss of starter Janoris Jenkins in free agency. The Saints also could use more depth on the interior defensive line, having traded away Malcom Brown while letting Sheldon Rankins walk in free agency. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Instead of shaking up the first round with a blockbuster trade up for the next quarterback of the future, Washington spent the NFL draft quietly plugging holes all over the roster. Making a big splash hasn't worked out so well for this organization in the past, so coach Ron Rivera and his front office will gladly take a seemingly productive weekend of checking off items on the off-season to-do list. Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis. Second-rounder Sam Cosmi could turn out to be the long-term answer at left tackle. And on Saturday, Washington got a tight end in John Bates and a safety in Darrick Forrest. “We came into it understanding some areas that we definitely wanted to address. We were able to address most of those areas,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “We feel great about where we are right now, we feel great about these guys’ opportunities with us, but it’s a process that takes some time to evaluate how good these guys can actually be on the football field.” Some should be able to contribute immediately, from Davis and Cosmi to third-round pick Dyami Brown and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman taken in the sixth. Forrest and pass rushers Will Bradley-King and Shaka Toney picked in the seventh could be valuable reserves while they develop. Rivera acknowledged this draft “isn't just about one piece” for a team that won the NFC East at 7-9. He said: “We have a chance to put pieces into place” to build the kind of sustainable contender Washington hasn't had in decades. “We feel good about what we did,” Rivera said. “We won’t know until we start playing for real in September.” NO QB The temptation was there to make a move up if Washington wanted a quarterback: either Ohio State's Justin Fields or Alabama's Mac Jones. But after signing 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke for the starting job, Rivera was more than fine trying to use this draft to build around the rest of the offence. “We’ve put playmakers around, then we went out and got a veteran, experienced quarterback in Fitz that we really think can really do a good job distributing the ball for us and has the arm strength to get the ball downfield,” he said. NEED FOR SPEED While Mayhew said speed wasn't the sole reason for taking any player, it helped in a lot of cases. Rivera likes guys who can “play fast” and got plenty of them. Asked about a theme for Washington's 10-pick draft, Rivera said, "I know you guys are dying and waiting for me to say team speed. “That is a big part of it,” he said, “because we want guys to play fast and understand that this is about us being an up-tempo football team.” THE ONE TRADE After not wanting to give up future assets to move up from 19th in the first round, Washington traded a 2022 fifth-round pick to NFC East rival Philadelphia for the 225th and 240th picks. The late sixth-rounder became Cheeseman from Michigan and the early seventh-rounder Bradley-King from Baylor. “We felt like the opportunity presented itself to get more draft picks,” Mayhew said. “It's a pick for next year, but we felt that there were enough quality players left to make a move and get some extra picks.” BUFFALO BACK Washington didn't pick a running back, but it's signing University of Buffalo standout Jarret Patterson as an undrafted free agent. The undersized back tied the single-game Football Bowl Subdivision record with eight rushing touchdowns Nov. 28, coming up just short of the yardage record set by Samaje Perine, who was a fourth-round draft pick for Washington in 2017. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Watching Saban four years later it’s hard to know if he truly knew what he had in his recruiting class of 2017.
NEW YORK — The New York Jets' offence was downright offensive on most Sundays the past few seasons. Pick by pick early in the NFL draft, Joe Douglas went to work on changing all that. The Jets went with offence on their first four selections, kicking things off by taking their newest franchise quarterback in BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. Next came a trade up from No. 23 to No. 14 to pick USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. New York stayed put at No. 34 despite calls from teams looking to move up, and selected speedy and versatile Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. The Jets stayed on that side of the ball to start the fourth round, taking elusive North Carolina running back Michael Carter. It marked the first time the Jets drafted offensive players with their first four picks since 1983, when they took quarterback Ken O’Brien, running back Johnny Hector, wide receiver JoJo Townsell and tight end Wes Howell. “We take the quarterback and then Vera-Tucker is sitting there and Joe was aggressive in getting him, which was awesome,” coach Robert Saleh said. "We had no idea and no expectations to see Elijah Moore sitting there, and there he is, sitting there in the second round, so that was a no-brainer. “We go through and just watched the third round unfold and we're just looking at Michael Carter fall and we're like, ‘Holy cow, he might get to us.’ So we went to bed (Saturday) night as excited as heck because Michael Carter's sitting there.” Then, Douglas took defensive players with the team's final six picks. Auburn linebacker Jamien Sherwood, Duke safety Michael Carter II (yes, another Michael Carter) and Pittsburgh cornerback Jason Pinnock all went in the fifth round, while Florida State linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, Kentucky cornerback Brandin Echols and Arkansas defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall were selected in the sixth round. “I feel the board fell our way," Douglas said. “And it fell the defence's way the second half of this draft.” A NEW HOPE The ultimate success of the 10-player draft class will be determined in large part by the performance of one person: Wilson. After Douglas pressed the reset button at the quarterback position by trading Sam Darnold to Carolina, the focus shifted to his replacement. The Jets knew it would be Wilson after Douglas, Saleh and offensive co-ordinator Mike LaFleur were awed by the former BYU star's performance at his pro day. Wilson is tasked with being the quarterback to finally help lead the Jets back to respectability — and someday back to the Super Bowl. “This is an opportunity for me to come to an amazing organization and take the same approach that I did when no one believed in me back at BYU at a time after my sophomore year,” Wilson said. “So it’s really that prove-them-wrong mentality of just being able to have that chip on your shoulder and making sure every day you’re working and doing everything you can, no matter how high the highs are or low the lows are.” POSITION FLEXIBILITY Sherwood and Nasirildeen were defensive backs in college, with both primarily playing safety. But the Jets announced both as linebackers and they're expected to stick there as hybrids in New York's 4-3 base defence. “With the chaos that we create up front, our guys are more run and hit, more lateral players,” Saleh said. “These young men, when you look at Sherwood and you look at Hamsah, they’re down safeties, which is basically a linebacker.” CARTER TIMES TWO The Jets apparently can't have enough Michael Carters on the roster, one for each side of the ball. “Yeah, that was the hope, to get MC squared going into today and we were able to accomplish that," Douglas said with a smile. "We’re trying to corner the market on Elijahs (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore) and Michael Carters.” Saleh said a funny moment in the draft room came when they submitted their pick for Carter (the running back) and ESPN showed a graphic for Carter II (the safety). “We were like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa — wait a minute!’” Saleh said with a laugh. “So, it was, check the notes, make sure we got the right pick. ... We're excited to have them both.” Carter, the former North Carolina running back, welcomed his new Jets teammate on Twitter, saying: “What up Twin.” Carter II responded with: “What’s good!!” along with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji. PERFECT STRIKE Pinnock was celebrating draft day Saturday at a bowling alley near his hometown of Windsor, Conn., when he got the call from the Jets. “I’ve been a fan since (Darrelle) Revis,” Pinnock said of the former Pitt and Jets star. “It’s almost like life has come full circle. It’s surreal.” While talking with reporters on a video call, Pinnock’s brother surprised him by dousing him with champagne — causing the cornerback to yell and laugh before apologizing for the interruption. “That's my crazy brother, man,” Pinnock said while laughing and wiping his face. “That's my only brother. He's my biggest inspiration.” — More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident that the team's first two selections in this year's NFL draft — Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore — are going to have long and productive professional careers. He also believes those guys can help from Day 1 in the desert. For a team that's built to win now, that's an important trait. The Cardinals are trying to break a playoff drought that extends back to 2015. The franchise nearly made the post-season last year but finished a disappointing 8-8 after losing five of its last seven games. “We knew we had to get better,” Kingsbury said Saturday. “None of us were pleased with how that thing ended last year. We wanted to improve through the draft and (general manager) Steve (Keim) made it crystal clear to the coaching staff and personnel department, that those first two picks needed to play, play early and play a lot. “That was the mission and I feel good with where it's at.” The Cardinals grabbed Collins with the No. 16 overall pick on Thursday and reeled in Moore at No. 49 on Friday. Arizona spent much of the later rounds filling out defensive depth, particularly in the secondary. The Cardinals traded up to get Florida cornerback Marco Wilson in the fourth round and added Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje and Central Florida cornerback Tay Gowan in the sixth. In the final round, they picked Cincinnati safety James Wiggins. Only two of the team's seven selections were offensive players: Moore and Penn State centre Michal Menet, who was picked with the team's final selection in the seventh round. The Cardinals were busy in free agency before the draft in an effort to help their offence, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner. They also traded for Oakland centre Rodney Hudson. Arizona still could use another playmaking threat at tight end, but generally, there aren't any huge holes. “I feel fantastic about them,” Kingsbury said. “A.J. Green's been one of the most productive receivers in the league over his tenure in Cincinnati and we can't wait for him to get out here and get a fresh start with (quarterback) Kyler (Murray).” CLASSIC REACTION Collins had one of the best reactions of the entire draft when he found out the Cardinals had selected him midway through the first round. After his name was announced, the Tulsa linebacker put his head in his hands and slowly slid off his chair onto the floor. He eventually stood and shared an emotional hug with his mom, Haley. Haley Collins had to take money out of her 401K just so her son could travel to showcase football camps in high school, so that the lightly recruited high school prospect could search for a Division I scholarship offer. Four years later, it’s obvious that was money well spent. “I apologize to everyone for acting like a big baby up there,” Collins said Thursday. “I couldn’t help it.” BRAINS & BRAWN Arizona's general manager made it clear he appreciates a little brainpower in prospects, to go with NFL brawn. The Cardinals used a few of their selections on players from highly regarded academic schools. Moore played at Purdue while Dimukeje played at Duke. Collins was his high school's valedictorian in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma. Keim said that football intelligence is even more important these days as the NFL still deals with some COVID-19 restrictions. With fewer meetings in person, it's nice to have young players who can pick up schemes quickly. A SHOE-IN The Cardinals' fourth-round pick, Wilson, is best known for a less-than-ideal reason. The Florida cornerback had one of 2020's college season lowlights when he was penalized for throwing LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s size 14 shoe following a third-down stop in the fourth quarter. LSU would have punted. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and moved into range for what proved to be the game-winning field goal. All shoe-tossing jokes aside, it's obvious the Cardinals thought highly of Wilson. Keim traded up into the fourth round to grab him with the 136th overall pick. Arizona acquired the Wilson pick and a sixth-round selection from Baltimore while sending the Ravens this year's fifth-round pick and next year's fourth-rounder. Wilson should have an opportunity to earn early playing time. The Cardinals signed veteran Malcolm Butler in the off-season and also have promising youngster Byron Murphy Jr., who has played well during his first two seasons. But after that the roster is thin. Robert Alford returns but has missed the past two seasons because of injuries. MISSING MIDDLE The Cardinals' draft was light on picks throughout the middle rounds. They didn't have a selection in either the third or fifth rounds. But they have a good excuse. The third-round pick was sent to the Oakland Raiders in the deal that brought Hudson to Arizona. The other pick was initially a fourth-rounder and was sent to Houston last year as part of the deal that put elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a Cardinals uniform. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Brandt, The Associated Press
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Keegan Bradley hit one of his worst shots of the round and it led to eagle. Sam Burns hit a pair of tee shots right where he wanted and they cost him bogeys. They finished where they started Saturday in the Valspar Championship, tied for the lead, and now they have company from Max Homa. Both put a positive spin on a sloppy finish at Innisbrook. Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes remaining, and he had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole for a 2-under 69 just to have a chance at sharing the lead. “I thought I hit a really good tee shot on 16. It just snuck through the fairway there and just not really a good spot. And then 18, I thought that ball was in the fairway. I think it just kicked dead left and into a bad lie in the bunker,” Burns said. “I can't change anything from today,” he said. “So tomorrow will be a fresh start and we'll try to work our process and go out there and try to take care of business.” Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is at 5 under, nine shots off the lead. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., is at 2 under. Bradley, whose chip-in for eagle on the par-5 14th turned his fortunes quickly, was in the middle of the 18th fairway when he came up short in a bunker with a front pin. He blasted out to 7 feet and missed on the low side. It was the fourth putt from inside 10 feet he missed on the back nine. “Today could be my best round of the tournament so far. I just didn't hole the putts that I've been making the first two rounds,” Bradley said. “But without doing that, I still shot 69 and I'm still tied for the lead. So all good.” They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Homa ran in a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the 15th hole, and after a bogey on the tough 16th, he closed out his round of 66 by making a 35-foot bending birdie putt from the fringe on the 18th. That makes seven putts from 25 feet or longer this week for Homa, and it left him only one shot out of the lead as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory this year. “Only one time I feel like I was out of position,” Homa said. “Really struck the ball well, kept making putts. So that’s been fun. But just kind of a repeat of last couple days.” Burns has at least a share of the 54-hole lead for the third time this season. He shot 2-over 72 in the Houston Open to tie for seventh, and his 2-under 69 at Riviera left him one shot out of a playoff at the Genesis Invitational won by Homa. If the last hour was any indication, it doesn't take much for the Copperhead course at Innisbrook to bite back. “There's some birdies out there,” Abraham Ancer said after his 66. “But this golf course, if you're not in the right position, man, you can make some bogeys quick.” And thanks to a few quick bogeys by the leaders, Ancer is suddenly back in the mix. He was in the group at 10-under 203, along with Ted Potter Jr. (63), Joaquin Niemann (67) and Cameron Tringale (67). Niemann began his week in the same group as Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world, who are no longer part of the equation. Thomas had a 67 and was eight shots behind. Johnson took double bogey on the 16th and 18th holes for a 74 and will be out of town before the final group tees off. Paul Casey's bid for a third consecutive win at the Valspar Championship is gone, too. He shot 72 and was 12 shots out of the lead. The top three all made eagle during a sweltering Saturday, all in different fashion. It started with Burns, who sent a 3-hybrid soaring with such height that it pitched in front of the first hole and settled 30 inches away for a tap-in eagle. Burns also made a 35-foot birdie putt on the third hole and hit a tough bunker shot to 10 feet for birdie on the fifth. Burns didn't make another birdie over the final 13 holes. The lead was three shots when Bradley missed a par putt on the 13th hole. But on the par-5 14th, Bradley went for the green and came up short and to the right. He chipped in for eagle, and on the next hole, and two holes later, Burns bogeyed the 16th. Homa made his eagle the hard way, holing out with a gap wedge from 138 yards on the sixth hole, which only yielded eight birdies the entire round. Homa started the round four shots behind Burns and Bradley, and he fell seven shots back after the opening four holes. That didn't bother him. “I just knew if I posted 4 under-ish I would at least have a chance tomorrow, but that's all you can do out here,” Homa said. “The moment you try to shoot 8 (under), you're in trouble. So yeah, feels good to have a chance.” ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
