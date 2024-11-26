Malik Monk gets the And-1

Week 12 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr and many more.
The 2025 draft is loaded at a position the Cowboys need. The Packers lucked out when their former QB decided to leave. The Saints might be bad at the right time to land a generational talent with a connection to the area.
The Tigers rallied from an 18-point deficit to stun the Cyclones in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
The F1 grid will contain 11 teams in two years.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Giants may have had a shot at a long fumble return for at touchdown. But nobody realized that the ball was loose.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Like Navy, Army was no match for Notre Dame.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
SMU has been enormously successful under Lashlee and is on the verge of winning the ACC in its first season with the conference.
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.
In his first season as a Dodger, Ohtani surpassed even the highest expectations on his way to his first World Series title and third MVP award.