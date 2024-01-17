Malik Monk dials from long distance

The Canadian Press

Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly