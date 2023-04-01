Malik Monk with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
Austin Reaves trolled Chicago's Patrick Beverley from earlier in the week during the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
Kevin Durant returned to the Suns lineup on Wednesday, putting Phoenix on the course to win the Western Conference. Here's why.
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
A constant in the starting lineup prior to a March injury, the 6-foot-8 forward will give the Blue Devils an experienced, tough, versatile big man for their 2023-24 team.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. “Today is bittersweet," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said Friday. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
With Kawhi Leonard available for just the first half, the Clippers fell 108-94 at Memphis on Friday night to lose ground in the West playoff race.
Rudy Tomjanovich, or Rudy T as many call him, has been involved in the game of basketball throughout his entire life. Along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Bill Walton, Tomjanovich will be in Houston for the 2023 Final Four at an event ...
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa completed the party of first-timers in the women's NCAA championship game. Clark's Hawkeyes will face LSU and flamboyant coach Kim Mulkey on Sunday after knocking off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina 77-73 in the semifinals Friday night.
Miami Heat regresses in rebounding after adding size to roster
Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had 17 rebounds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past Minnesota 123-111 and leapfrog the Timberwolves on Friday night in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. “You’ve got to have that one pivotal force that’s leading the charge, and in our case with this particular team here in the moment it’s AD," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. LeBron James added 18 points and 10 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists against his former team as the Lakers (39-38) won for the fifth time in six games to move into seventh place.