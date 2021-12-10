Malik Monk with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies
Malik Monk (Los Angeles Lakers) with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 12/09/2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton added 12 points apiece for Memphis, which won for the sixth time in seven games. LeBron James had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points. Talen Horton-Tucker and Avery Bradley each added 10
NEW YORK (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators' third-period rally for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson's goal early in the third, but Nashville rallied to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena. Nashville's Yakov Trenin tied it with 7:29 left, and Tolvanen tipped a shot from the point past Semyon Varlamov. The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena, which opened with much fan
Canadian Kyle Hiebert, a senior defender at Missouri State, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Division I first-team all-American squad for the second straight year The 24-year-old from La Salle, Man., anchored a Missouri State backline that helped the Bears to their third straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. He appeared in all 19 games, including 18 starts, and recorded a team-high 1,625 minutes this season while adding a career-high three goals. Missouri Sta
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to six games with a 118-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry scored 18 points and Tobias Harris 17 for Philadelphia, which had won four of five. Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back,