Malik Beasley with the flush

Yahoo Sports

Week 13 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the season finale of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Kirk Cousins, 49ers offense, Malik Nabers and more. The two also put a bow on the final coping corner of the season and what lessons we can learn from the players in the corner.