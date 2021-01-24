Malik Beasley with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving took over late and had 28 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame Bam Adebayo’s career-high 41 points to beat the Miami Heat 128-124 on Saturday night. James Harden finished with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and the Nets won for the first time with their three superstars playing together. They lost consecutive games with dismal defensive efforts in Cleveland and barely got enough stops to hold off a short-handed Heat team that had been limited to 81 points a night earlier. But Irving helped pull them through, with 12 points in the final 5:48 after the Heat had erased nearly all of an 18-point deficit. Joe Harris added 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Brooklyn. Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson each had 18 for the Heat. Adebayo also had nine assists while blowing past his previous best scoring night of 30 points. 76ERS 114, PISTONS 110 DETROIT (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and his two free throws with 7.2 seconds left helped Philadelphia seal a victory over Detroit. Ben Simmons added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, and he made a couple big free throws of his own in the final minute. Philadelphia is atop the Eastern Conference but didn’t push its lead over the last-place Pistons into double figures until early in the fourth quarter. That was when Dwight Howard’s dunk put the 76ers up 99-88. Detroit trailed 110-108 after Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, but Simmons calmly made two free throws to push the lead to four. Delon Wright’s layup made it 112-110, but Embiid closed the game out with his free throws and finished 12 of 17 from the line. Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Pistons. TIMBERWOLVES 120, PELICANS 110 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid scored 20 points and Minnesota beat New Orleans to snap a four-game losing streak. Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, and Jared Vanderbilt set career highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points. Eric Bledsoe added 28, and Zion Williamson had 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Associated Press
Stafford leaves the way all Lions stars do, befuddled by an organization they couldn’t turn around. Yet unlike Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson, he does so with gas still in the tank and time to still show he can win big games.
Winnipeg Jets fans – stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic without the ability to vent to their pals at the local pub – exploded with rage and sorrow Saturday over news on the NHL transaction wire. Patrik Laine is a Columbus Blue Jacket, leaving the Jets faithful with many cold months to conduct a virtual post-mortem on what went so terribly wrong. Laine was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the next decade. A second-overall pick in 2016, the Finnish power forward has size, speed, hands of silk and a personality the size of a prairie sky. Now he's gone. WATCH | Rob Pizzo takes a look at the blockbuster Jets-Blue Jackets trade: Given Laine's massive upside – and the fear he invokes in opponents given his ability to take over a game – you can forgive Winnipeg fans for focusing on what they've lost as opposed to what's coming the other way. "I won't lie — it's kind of sad," Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler said after news broke of Laine and disgruntled forward Jack Roslovic heading to Columbus for disgruntled centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round draft pick. "I just rewind to four years ago and the excitement when we drafted Patty and the steps our organization has taken the last four years. He's a big part of that. "It's disappointing to be having this conversation." Disappointing, for Jets supporters, is an understatement. Devastating is more like it. Laine, in the beginning, wanted to be in Winnipeg. He delivered with 36 goals as a rookie and 44 as a sophomore. In his third season, he scored 21 goals in the first month and finished the campaign with 30 — a sign of turbulence to come for the burgeoning superstar. WATCH | Week 1 roundup of the NHL's North Division: But he rebounded to collect 68 points in 63 games in 2019/20. And, in his last game as a Jet, on Jan. 14 against Calgary, he was simply dominant with two goals, including the overtime winner, and an assist in a 4-3 Winnipeg victory. So what went wrong? In the simplest terms, Laine wanted a bigger role, and he didn't want to wait for prime time. Sure, he jumped over the boards on the first power-play unit. But he grew tired of not playing on the first line, night in and night out. Not one to hide his feelings, the relationship between player and employer deteriorated to the point to where Laine's agent Mike Liut said publicly, during the off-season, that both sides would likely be better off if they parted ways. Maurice shoulders blame On Saturday, Jets head coach Paul Maurice shouldered the blame for a divorce no one imagined back on draft day in 2016. "The environment that you're trying to create for each player is for them to feel like they have the opportunity to be at their best," Maurice said. "We were constantly trying to work on that, trying to constantly get to the point where Patrik appreciated who he was playing with and the opportunity he was given. "It's the head coach's responsibility, so I'll take all of that." Once the shock wears off, Jets fans will no doubt see the upside of this rare NHL blockbuster. The newcomer will need to quarantine for two weeks due to health regulations, but his eventual presence will give Winnipeg impressive depth up the middle in Mark Scheifele, Dubois, Paul Stastny, Adam Lowry and Nate Thompson. Laine will need to quarantine for at least seven days before suiting up for the Blue Jackets. A third overall pick in 2016, Dubois collected 159 points in his first 239 games. His relationship with Columbus head coach John Tortorella broke down in explosive fashion, and the youngster wanted out. Now he gets a fresh start on a team loaded with offensive talent — something he didn't have in Columbus. In truth, Winnipeg is likely better off without Laine given he no longer wanted to be there. The same holds true for Columbus. It's tough in any relationship – or any environment – when one party badly wants out. So often, hanging on hurts more than letting go. "When I got to Winnipeg at 18 years old, I didn't know what to expect," Laine wrote Saturday in an Instagram post. "It became clear very quickly that this city loved hockey more than anything else. I couldn't have asked for a more loyal, dedicated and passionate fanbase." For those fans, this one is going to hurt for a very long time.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hours after trading disgruntled centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Columbus Blue Jackets got three first-period goals and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Saturday. Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins had 30 saves as the Blue Jackets played their most explosive game of the season. Fifteen different Columbus players recorded points. The Blue Jackets’ second victory in six games came shortly after Dubois, one of the team’s leading scorers, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in a deal announced early Saturday. Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in their first four games. Andrei Vasilevsky made 22 saves. CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 2 VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Corey Perry scored in his first game with Montreal in a win over Vancouver that concluded a stellar season-opening trip. Montreal improved to 4-0-2, joining the 1968-69 Canadiens as the only teams in NHL history to open a season with six road games and get at least a point in each of them. Perry was promoted off the taxi squad to replace Joel Armia, who was concussed by a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers as the Canadiens trounced the Canucks 7-3 on Thursday. Montreal also got goals Saturday from Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson. Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver. Carey Price made 23 saves to collect his 350th NHL win. Vancouver’s Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots. BRUINS 6, FLYERS 1 BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece and Boston, which hadn’t led by two goals in any of its first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat Philadelphia. Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for his first win of the season. Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart made 20 saves for Philadelphia. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Max Homa has been tearing up the Stadium Course at The American Express for two days. If he can do it one more time Sunday, the Southern California native could be raising his second career PGA Tour trophy. Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, joining Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201. Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead on the Stadium Course at PGA West near Palm Springs. Roger Sloan of Merritt, Ont., is in a seven-way tie for 13th place after a 3-under 69 Saturday, four strokes behind Homa, Finau and Kim. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. shot a 2-over 74, to fall into a tie for 31st place. Taylor finished his second round in second place, one stroke behind then-leader Sungjae Im. Fellow Abbotsford native Adam Hadwin also shot a 2-over 74 and is now in a tie for 55th place. Brantford, Ont. native David Hearn is in a tie for 63rd at 2-under par. Burlington native Michael Gilgic failed to make the cut to play Saturday. Scotland's Russell Knox shot the day's low round with a 64 — one stroke off the course record — to join Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo at 13 under. Finau and Kim both shot 67. Kim was bogey-free, while the streakier Finau bounced back from a double bogey on the 13th with three consecutive birdies. The field played through sparse desert rain in the afternoon. Precipitation finally fell in earnest when the final group reached the 18th hole, with Finau and Kim forced to pull out their umbrellas. Second-round leader Sungjae Im struggled to a 73, leaving him five shots off the lead after four bogeys — including a triple bogey on the ninth after putting two straight shots in the water. First-round leader Brandon Hagy shot a 72 and was even with Im at 10 under. Homa is in prime position for his second career win in his first tournament of the new year. He began the day just three shots off Im's pace at 8 under, and he swiftly closed the gap with four birdies in his first five holes. Homa has 17 birdies in the last two rounds on the Stadium Course. “There’s obviously a handful of very daunting holes, but I’ve been fortunate enough to play here a ton, so I have a pretty good feel for the place,” Homa said. “I’ve been able to put myself in a position to have good looks for birdie, and I’ve been putting great. It’s just something about these greens. It feels like home.” The Burbank-born son of a well-known acting coach put his tee shot in the water and two-putted for that double bogey on the seventh, but Homa made up for it with birdies on five of his next eight holes, including three in a row down the back stretch. Finau put his tee shot in the water on the 13th and then missed a 10-inch putt for double bogey, but the Utah native rebounded with three of his eight birdies on a series of impressive approach shots. Werenski charged into fourth with a round that included six birdies and was highlighted by an eagle on the fifth after an exceptional 224-yard approach shot left him a 4-foot putt. The 29-year-old Massachusetts native is seeking his second PGA Tour win. After going bogey-free through his first 48 holes at The American Express, he finally missed a 10-foot par putt on the 13th before rallying with two more birdies down the stretch “I’ve been giving myself plenty of looks and just haven’t been converting them, and today I finally made some (putts),” Werenski said. “So I think we’re kind of turning the corner.. ... I’ve always liked this place. I’ve never finished really, really high here, but I’ve always known that I could play really good. It just fits my eye.” Australia's Cameron Davis had the shot of the day on the 15th, holing out for eagle from 157 yards away from a section of rough below the fairway. Davis finished the third round at 12-under 204 along with Rory Sabbatini, Chase Seiffert, Francesco Molinari and Doug Ghim. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press