Malik Beasley drills the trey, 01/01/2024
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
There have been a total of 12 NFL franchises that have never tasted Super Bowl championship glory.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were playing out the final minutes of a particularly distasteful defeat Sunday when things went from bad to worse. The first-string defense had already been humbled and beaten by the Baltimore Ravens when star linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped to the ground, flat on his back and unable to move because of a knee injury. A while later, the team's sack leader was lifted onto a cart and driven into the tunnel. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lamented his decision to k
The Rams are going to the playoffs without kicker Lucas Havrisik, who was cut Monday after he missed two extra-point attempts in the one-point win over the Giants.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Two of the biggest programs in college football meet when Alabama and Michigan clash in the Rose Bowl. Our experts predict the playoff semifinal.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York Knicks. But when he checked his phone he thought he was still dreaming because he'd been traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors. "My initial reaction was like, 'what's going on?' I just woke up to it," said a smiling Barrett. "I was immediately happy. "I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it's going to be great." Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and guard
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
The Bears have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, opening the door for QB Justin Fields to be replaced by Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin