Malik Beasley with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me.”
"You shouldn’t even be on the field," the "Last Week Tonight" host raged about one part of the "cartoonish" proceedings.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Bradshaw became an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday in 1994 after a football career that spanned 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
The second day of CFL free agency was a busy one for Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton announced the signing of nine free agents Wednesday, including receiver Tim White, the lone returnee from last year's squad. Two others — defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa — are back with the Ticats after time away. Newcomers include receiver Llevi Noel, running back James Butler, linebackers Jameer Thurman and Fraser Sopik and defensive linemen Casey Sa
TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday. Poeltl also had nine rebounds in his best performance since being traded to Toronto (28-31) last Thursday. He had a career-best 31 points for the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15. Pascal Siakam added 26 points with four rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet scored 10 and had a season-high 15 a
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster drew a crucial defensive hold on the Eagles' James Bradberry that helped Kansas City drain the clock in Super Bowl 57.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' little girl had a blast on her first trip to Disneyland
The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci
The order for how drivers will roll off pit road during Wednesday evening’s qualifying session for Sunday’s 65th Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been unveiled. A random draw determined the order with the top 20 in owners’ points in 2022 being the last 20 to go. The two fastest […]
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu first met in 2017