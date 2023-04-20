Malik Beasley with a 3-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal