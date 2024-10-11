Malevy Leons slams it home

The Niners WR has recovered quickly since his shooting.
The winner will sit atop the NFC West with a third of the season in the books
After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Braves are replacing their longtime hitting coaches.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets advancing to the NLCS, the Tigers and Yankees being one win away from an ALCS showdown and recap where we are in the Dodgers-Padres series.
Rafael Nadal is calling it a career.
The NHL said a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights six players with favorable matchups to target in your lineups for Week 6.
With all the momentum going San Diego's way, L.A. found a way to deliver the team's best performance of this postseason.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the big Jets decision this week.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
Why the Knicks and Timberwolves may not be done dealing.
New England believes Maye gives them their best chance to win now. But is this defensible short-term decision also the best long-term move?
Manaea's first-pitch changeup en route to a critical strikeout of Bryce Harper proved to be the key moment of the matchup.
Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman wrap up Week 6 of college football with Miami’s win against Cal, react to the latest AP Poll rankings, and preview the biggest games of Week 7.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.
MLB is stepping in after Diamond Sports Group dropped the contracts of the Guardians, Brewers and Twins.