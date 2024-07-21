Malevy Leons sinks it from downtown

- Advertisement
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
The tennis legend and her sister also had something to say about ESPN's Pat McAfee.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.