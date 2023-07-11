Male leopard attacks intruding male that stole his meal

The video shows an intense fight between two male leopards that ensued after the one male caught another intruding male up in a tree busy feeding on his meal. The leopard is an elusive big cat and lives a solitary lifestyle. These magnificent and deadly predators are very territorial and the only time you will see more than one leopard together will be a mother with her cubs or a male and female mating. When two males meet each other in the wild, you can be sure there will be lots of drama as shown in this video. Male leopards just don’t tolerate each other as each male wants to protect their hunting and mating grounds from any competition. When one male intrudes into another male’s territory and steal his food, you can bet that there will be serious aggression and fighting involved. While on safari in the Kruger National Park, we came across a male leopard up in a tree with an impala antelope kill. The male leopard was relaxed with our presence and continued feeding on ‘his’ kill. Little did we know that we were actually watching a male leopard that found the kill already up in the tree and that it did not belong to him. After a few minutes it all became clear when a bigger male leopard suddenly appeared from behind us, running towards the tree. He looked very angry. The two male leopards started growling at each other and the approaching male got straight up into the tree. It went to all guns blazing as the two male leopards met. An intense fight exploded right up in the tree, so fierce that both males fell from the tree together to settle the rest of their intense battle on the ground. There were loud snarling and growling noises, making it an overwhelming experience for the safari tourists to witness. The leopards were scratching and biting each other aggressively in a cloud of dust. Eventually the intruder realized that he was better off getting away before risking serious injury, and so he did. The intruding leopard quickly ran off while the dominant male went up the tree to claim back his rightful meal.