Malcolm Miller with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract — the 10th of his career — with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. It is a one-year deal worth about $2.8 million. The 41-year-old would become only the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning at least 19 years with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan