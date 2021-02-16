Malcolm Brogdon with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.
A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.
A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.
Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.
Though the league is moving forward with the All-Star Game, many in the NBA aren't happy with the decision.
ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.
The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.
Beijing 2022 presents the IOC with yet another chance to do the right thing. History doesn't suggest it will take it.
LeBron James thinks he could have made it on an NFL roster.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
There are several quality players available who would certainly improve your fantasy hockey lineup this week.
Michael Jordan believes "everyone should have access to to quality healthcare."
New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.
Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.
It's going to be tough to keep Zach LaVine off the All-Star team this season.
TORONTO — Evgenii Dadonov scored his second goal of the game 2:19 into overtime as the Ottawa Senators roared back form a 5-1 deficit late in the second period to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Monday night. Connor Brown and Nick Paul, with a goal and an assist each, Drake Batherson and Artem Zub, with his first in the NHL, also scored for gutsy Ottawa (4-12-1). Marcus Hogberg stopped 33 shots for the Senators, who face the Leafs again Wednesday and Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Auston Matthews scored twice and added an assist, while Joe Thornton, with a goal and an assist in his return from injury, Travis Boyd and Pierre Engvall provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (11-3-2). Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Ottawa roared back to force extra time with four straight goals, including Dadonov's batted effort out of mid-air for his fifth of the season with 2:01 left in regulation and Hogberg on the bench for an extra attacker. Dadonov buried his second on a breakaway in the extra period after blocking a Morgan Rielly shot in the crease with Hogberg completely out of position. Thornton was back on Toronto's top line with Matthews and Mitch Marner after the 41-year-old missed 10 games with a fractured rib suffered Jan. 20. Following a 2-1 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens that saw both their four-game winning streak and nine-game point streak (8-0-1) snapped Saturday, the Leafs were shot out of a cannon early in the first. Matthews scored his NHL-leading 12th goal in 14 games this season when he took a feed from Thornton off the rush and beat Hogberg at 6:32. Andersen made a nice stop at the other end on Thomas Chabot as the Senators started to show life, but Toronto broke the other way, with Boyd pulling the puck around a sliding Nikita Zaitsev and firing home his second at 10:29. The rebuilding and last-place Senators, who picked up just their second win since defeating Toronto on Jan. 15 in the club's season opener in Winnipeg on Saturday against the Jets, cut the deficit in half 2:11 later. Tim Stutzle — the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL draft — knocked down Zach Bogosian's clearing attempt before finding Batherson with a nice pass for him to sneak his second shortside on Andersen and make it 2-1 as the Leafs held a 13-3 edge in shots through 20 minutes. Toronto kept coming in the second, with Engvall scoring his first off a stretch pass from T.J. Brodie and another slick feed from Alexander Kerfoot on an odd-man rush at 1:49. Brady Tkachuk then got mixed up with Andersen and Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin. Tkachuk and Muzzin, who flipped a puck at the Ottawa winger's older brother Matthew following a Toronto victory in Calgary against the Flames last month, dropped the gloves in a short, but spirited fight. Thornton scored his second of the campaign at 9:51 off a pass from Matthews to make it 4-1 after Senators blue-liner Mike Reilly needlessly gave the puck away. Matthews added his second of the night and 13th overall with just under a minute left in the period on a 5-on-3 power play, but the visitors got that one back shorthanded with nine seconds left when Paul followed up Austin Watson's initial shot after a careless turnover by Leafs captain John Tavares for his third. Zub scored his first in the NHL coming out of the penalty box on a beautiful deke to the forehand on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box 41 seconds into the third to get Ottawa within two at 5-3. Toronto's Zach Hyman was then assessed a double minor for high-sticking on Chabot, but the Leafs had the best chance when Hogberg stopped Ilya Mikheyev. The Senators would eventually get within one, however, moments after the penalty expired when Brown, a former Leafs, scored his third at 5:52. Hogberg made a nice stop on Hyman with under seven minutes to go to keep it at 5-4, eventually leading to Dadonov's equalizer. Notes: The Leafs announced before the game they had acquired winger Alex Galchenyuk from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky. Carolina dealt winger Ryan Dzingel to the Senators for Galchenyuk and centre Cedric Paquette on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Naomi Osaka will take on either Serena Williams or Simona Halep in the Australian Open semifinals.
Justin Turner signs a two-year deal with the Dodgers, plus James Paxton returns to the Mariners on this edition of FastCast
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond is on the trade block — and the bench. The two-time All-Star centre will be inactive for upcoming games as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are struggling badly after a solid start and are intent on playing newly acquired centre Jarrett Allen, try to deal Drummond. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the decision to sit Drummond, one of the NBA's leading rebounders at 13.5 per game, was difficult. "Sometimes you’re forced into difficult positions that’s not easy to navigate, but in respect to Dre and all that he’s done and accomplished and as much as he’s helped us, we thought this was the fairest thing to do for him,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavs closed out a rough road trip Monday night at Golden State. After the team met with Drummond and his agent, he was kept out Sunday's game — the team called it “rest” — against the Los Angeles Clippers. Drummond will continue to stay on the sideline while the team tries to find a trade partner. Bickerstaff said the Cavs will decide if the 27-year-old will remain around his teammates amid trade talks in the coming days. The Cavs are shopping Drummond in advance of the March 25 trading deadline, and a person familiar with the team's activity told the AP there is “nothing imminent" as far as a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Allen was acquired last month along with forward Taurean Prince, and the Cavs view the 6-foot-11 centre as a core player moving forward. Drummond, on the other hand, is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $28.7 million this season, and there was no way the Cavs were going to be able to re-sign him as a free agent. “None of us wanted it to come to this,” Bickerstaff said. "We had a good relationship. He liked it here in Cleveland. So, it’s not something that was easily decided upon and obviously we felt the same way about Dre. We have nothing but great things to say about him. “A lot of our early success was on his back — on both ends of the floor. We tried to make it work to the extent of trying to play those guys together, but it just didn’t work out and again it’s not easy, more so than the basketball, the human-being aspect of it because I genuinely care about Dre and have a good relationship with him and so that makes it even more difficult.” As the Cavs lost their seventh straight game Sunday, Drummond sat on Cleveland's bench wearing a sweatshirt that had “Farewell” written on the front. With Drummond leading the way, the Cavs started well — they were 8-7 on Jan. 22 — but have plummeted in the standings by losing 11 of 13. Cleveland was beaten Sunday 128-111 by the Clippers, who were without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because of injuries. Although he has known his days with Cleveland were likely numbered, Drummond has continued to encourage his teammates. But after he played only 17 minutes on Friday in Portland and 16 in a previous loss at Denver, it became clear the Cavs were moving forward with giving Allen the majority of playing time. Drummond's age and ability to post double-doubles almost every game make him attractive to teams. But with the NBA's focus on shooting 3-pointers, a player like Drummond — a prototypical centre — can be viewed as a liability. Bickerstaff experimented with Drummond and Allen playing together, but it didn't work as the Cavs were consistently outscored on the perimeter. It hasn't helped that five-time All-Star Kevin Love has played in only two games because of a calf strain. Love has been progressing in rehab and could return soon. Bickerstaff said he's not worried about Drummond's awkward situation being a distraction to the young Cavs. “Again, it’s a matter of how you treat people, and that’s the environment that’s more important," he said. "It’s not always going to be easy but you hope that the way that you treated them leading up to the difficult times, they understand where you’re coming from and who you are as an organization. "It will impact each individual differently but we have to do our best to continue to build those relationships with all the guys and continue to hope that they buy into each other and what we’re trying to get done here.” __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area. With significant power outages in North Texas and throughout the state, the NHL said the decision to postpone the game was made by the teams, on-ice officials and the league upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. The NHL didn't announce the postponement until about a half-hour before the scheduled start of the game. There was power at the American Airlines Center at the time. The game was set to be the fifth of the Stars' season-long eight-game homestand. No makeup date was announced. The teams were already set to play at the AAC on Tuesday night, and it wasn't immediately clear if that game could also be impacted. Texas was dealing with unusually snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures — with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — as part of a widespread winter storm. The state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen during 100-degree summer days. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press