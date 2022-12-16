Malaysia Landslide Leaves Multiple Dead

At least 12 people were killed and 22 people remained missing after a landslide struck a camping site in Malaysia’s Selangor state, officials said.

The landslide was reported at around 3am on Friday morning near the town of Batang Kali, according to the Malaysian Civil Defense Force.

Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department said that in total 94 victims were identified, with 59 survivors, 12 dead, one injured, and 22 missing. Operations to find the missing people were ongoing, the department added.

The country’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim issued a statement on social media, offering condolences to the victim’s families and ordering that search and rescue missions “be conducted neatly and systematically by all government departments”.

This is a developing story. Credit: Malaysian Civil Defense Force via Storyful