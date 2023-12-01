Malaki Branham sets up the nice finish

Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
It went down to the wire in Toronto, but the Raptors edged one of the NBA's premier squads for a much-needed win on Wednesday night.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Sacramento Kings' 24-point comeback win over the Warriors.
After weeks of rumors, Nikita Zadorov is finally on the move.
Chicago placed Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract as the circumstances surrounding his departure remain a mystery.
"I’ve played with him a lot. He’s done a lot of little things like that. It’s stuff that you guys say was an awkward fall — it’s not an awkward fall."
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he was going to "do what's right and take care of" videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons after the NFL suspended him.
CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs, a decision by the hall he disagreed with as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago. “I don’t expect them to jump on something like this,” Dawson told the Chicago Tribune on Monday, the paper said. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond.” Pla
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to yet another cast member. Alberto Rosende, who has played Blake Gallo for four seasons, will exit the NBC drama in the Season 12 premiere (airing Jan. 17), TVLine has confirmed. The actor first joined Fire in Season 8 as a promising but sometimes reckless rookie firefighter with a tragic …
Former PGA champion Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell and Kyle Stanley are among 73 players who signed up for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier next week in Abu Dhabi, where three spots are up for grabs to be part of the 2024 rosters. The PGA Tour had said players would not be suspended for playing the qualifier, although they would need to get a media rights release.
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
The NFL has pulled the credentials of a videographer who celebrated after Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill used his phone to celebrate a touchdown.
Wagner spent six seasons behind the mic in Toronto.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Denver Nuggets rolled past the Houston Rockets 134-124 on Wednesday night in Jamal Murray's return from a hamstring injury. Murray scored 16 points after missing Denver’s past 11 games. After starting 6-1 with Murray available, the Nuggets were just 6-5 without their point guard. It was the third consecutive win for the NBA champion Nuggets, who had lost four of five be
The San Francisco Giants have a history of nearly landing every big name free agent superstar ever. They never seal the deal though.
These seven squads are in the thick of it right now, but that doesn't mean they'll be hunting down a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs come April.
The Red Wings emerged victorious in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes.