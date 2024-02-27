Malachi Flynn with a Last Basket of The Period vs. New York Knicks

Associated Press

On the same night Caitlin Clark was adding to her NCAA women's basketball scoring record before a packed house in Indiana, and a national audience on television, the Iowa sensation was losing ground to the most prolific active scorer in her sport. In a gymnasium smaller than those of many high schools, where hundreds of fans scattered across sets of retractable bleachers, Grace Beyer was pouring in 40 points for the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in a close loss to Cottey College. Beyer added another 32 points on Saturday in a win over Hannibal-LaGrange, breaking Miriam Walker-Samuels' record for an NAIA school and moving her into fifth place in college basketball history.