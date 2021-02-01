The Making of GGG – MSG debut
In the first episode profiling three career-defining fights for GGG, DAZN goes back in time to his New York City and MSG debut against Gabriel Rosado
The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.
After learning of his housemate's positive test at halftime, Tyler Herro helped lead the Miami Heat to a win over the Kings on Saturday night.
The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.
Oilers star Connor McDavid delivered another ridiculous tally against the Maple Leafs, something he seems to really, really enjoy doing.
The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.
Lionel Messi's reported salary is bigger than the COMBINED salaries of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Mike Trout and Connor McDavid this year.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
Can you blame Matt Stafford for not running toward the cold, sullen embrace of the man who taught Matt Patricia how to coach?
After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.
What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night. Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights. Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime. Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas. DEVILS 5, SABRES 3 BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey's victory over Buffalo. Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set. Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored. PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2 DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida's victory over Detroit. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit. On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime. The Associated Press
The NFL's preeminent "what if" guy is finally in a position to prove his value, thanks to a unique trade that calls to mind a then-blockbuster deal for a former league MVP.
What exactly would a second Super Bowl win — and beyond — mean for Reid's legacy?
SAN DIEGO — Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open. Reed closed with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and finishing off his ninth PGA Tour title with a birdie on the 18th. Abbotsford, B.C. native Adam Hadwin finished in a tie for 18th place. The 33-year-old fired a 1-under 71 to end his tournament at 5-under par. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., fired a 2-under 70 in his final round to finish in a five-way tie for 37th. Merritt, B.C. native Roger Sloan finished in a tie for 53rd. The former Masters champions finished at 14 under after a consistent four days at the blufftop municipal courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He shared the first-round lead with Alex Noren, was in a group one shot off the lead in the second round and then shared the third-round lead with Carlos Ortiz. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par in a round of 70. On Sunday, Reed jump-started his round with a 45-foot eagle putt on the No. 6 to get to 12 under and followed with a birdie on the par-4 seventh. His only bogey was on the par-3 eighth, and he rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. He played par the rest of the way until sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Hovland had been the closest in pursuit with four birdies on the front nine, including on the ninth to get to 12 under. But the birdies dried up and he bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 17 — missing a 2-footer on 17 — in a round of 1-under 71. Ortiz stumbled badly with a round of 6-over 78. He hurt himself with three bogeys on the front nine that left him even at the turn. He had even more trouble on the back nine, when he bogeyed No. 11 and then had trouble getting out of a greenside bunker on No. 12, taking a double-bogey 6. He bogeyed 15, 16 and 18. The Associated Press
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts have made major quarterbacking moves just over one week away from the start of CFL free agency. Hours after the Argos released Matt Nichols on Sunday, the Redblacks signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and released fellow quarterback Nick Arbuckle. CFL free agency opens Feb. 9. Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottawa's move reunites Nichols with former Blue Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice, now the Redblacks' head coach. “We are excited to bring Matt who has started and won a lot of games in our league,” LaPolice said in a statement. "His experience and leadership will be crucial to our success.” Arbuckle was acquired by the Redblacks in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders before signing a deal with Ottawa. However, CFL teams have been renegotiating deals this year as the economic fallout continues to be felt in the aftermath of a cancelled season. Nichols was leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the 2019 campaign. The Bombers later acquired quarterback Zach Collaros from Toronto and he led Winnipeg to the Grey Cup. Arbuckle was 4-3 as Calgary's starter in 2019 while Bo Levi Mitchell was hurt. He finished the season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. All eyes will now be on the Argos to see if they make a move for Arbuckle. The only quarterback on Toronto's roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021 The Canadian Press
Gilbert was the No. 9 prospect in the class of 2020 and opted out of the final two games of the season.