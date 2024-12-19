Making a case for Josh Allen as MVP 'The Insiders'

Yahoo Sports

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald break down Bills/Lions as well as the four other best games of the week, including another win for the Philadelphia Eagles, this time over the cross-state sometimes-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing Jalen Hurts' birds squad to 12-2. The guys also discuss a Denver Broncos win that was all about momentum after a costly Jonathan Taylor goal-line fumble, the Washington Commanders fighting off a late rally from the New Orleans Saints and a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Tennessee Titans that was about as messy of a game as you'll see all year.