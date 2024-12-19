Making a case for Josh Allen as MVP 'The Insiders'
Making a case for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as MVP on 'The Insiders'.
Making a case for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as MVP on 'The Insiders'.
As Josh Allen makes the case as the NFL MVP, he's also chasing another mark he's likely unaware of in fantasy football's most important month.
Josh Allen is closing in on his first MVP award.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald break down Bills/Lions as well as the four other best games of the week, including another win for the Philadelphia Eagles, this time over the cross-state sometimes-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing Jalen Hurts' birds squad to 12-2. The guys also discuss a Denver Broncos win that was all about momentum after a costly Jonathan Taylor goal-line fumble, the Washington Commanders fighting off a late rally from the New Orleans Saints and a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Tennessee Titans that was about as messy of a game as you'll see all year.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Week 14's Sunday results.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 quarterback rankings.
A crucial play call cost the Bills a timeout that they ultimately needed.
Allen had a signature moment in the snow against the 49ers, but there promise to be plenty of twists and turns still ahead.
The AFC playoff picture got a shakeup, so pay attention to the strength of schedule for the trio of front-runners.
There's a pretty straightforward scenario in which Cousins can join the Browns this upcoming offseason, and it'd be good for both parties. It also won't be easy, but with this QB and this franchise, what has been lately?
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that, unless the Jets release him, he will contemplate his football future once the season is over.
The 30,000-foot view of the Pavia decision: It not only paves the way for all junior college players to gain an additional year, but it may invite even more legal challenges over the NCAA's eligibility rules.
The NCAA keeps taking legal losses.
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
In this week’s episode of Inside Coverage, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein deep dive into the Atlanta Falcons' decision to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap Week 15 highlights, including Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD performance and Josh Allen’s record-setting game. They debate the NFL’s turf controversy, discuss Mahomes’ injury impact, and in *"Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald,"* Gerald backs Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Plus, standout players and bold Week 16 predictions.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 16 PPR tight end rankings.
The Bills have also passed the Chiefs as the favorites in the AFC.
League sources agreed with the Falcons’ decision to change quarterbacks now. What they disagree on: whether signing Cousins was a risk worth the Falcons taking.
In this jam-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon break down each top NFL contender's biggest concern that could send them home early in January.
The injury to Mahomes highlights why no NFL team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.