Major Flooding Overflows Streets of Newport Beach, California

Major flooding hit Newport Beach, California, on July 3, with the National Weather Service issuing a high surf advisory for the area.

Footage of the flood shows water streaming through the street and reaching up to garages as a car pushes through the surf.

The Mayor of Newport tweeted on June 3: “Huge surf today, lots of rescues, dangerous conditions, high tides, and some flooding.” Credit: @Surflick via Storyful