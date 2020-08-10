Major Flooding Hits Saunton, Virginia

Businesses and residences in Staunton, Virginia, were damaged by flash flooding on August 8 after heavy rainfall, with Mayor Andrea Oakes describing it as “the worst as far as flooding I’ve ever seen.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was conducting assessments of damage in the city, and city officials were encouraging residents to take steps in assisting with clean-up efforts.

Video from the Frederick House Hotel shows a torrent of floodwater in the downtown area. The hotel said it escaped undamaged, but that “businesses at the bottom of the hill … didn’t fare as well.” Credit: Frederick House Hotel via Storyful