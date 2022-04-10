Major Fire Breaks Out at Home Depot in San Jose

Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire engulfing a Home Depot store near Oakridge Mall in San Jose, California, on April 9.

This footage shows massive plumes of thick smoke billowing from the store.

San Jose Fire Department said no injuries had been reported but that a nearby pet hospital had been evacuated. Credit: Consuelo M Carrillo/@ccarrillo1983 via Storyful

