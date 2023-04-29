Major elections bill passes House, heads to the governor
The writer snapped back at an attorney for the former president amid a series of questions reflecting discredited assumptions about sexual assault.
The MyPillow CEO won't give his conspiracies a rest, concocting this one about Fox News.
The Florida governor and his wife travelled this week to Israel, Japan, Korea and the UK on an economic trade mission
Biden could be forced to forfeit primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire due to new rules approved by the Democratic National Committee.
The ex-president ranted against trans athletes during a speech in New Hampshire.
A firm contracted by Donald Trump's presidential campaign in November 2020 to investigate claims of voter fraud has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating those claims, the founder of the firm told ABC News. Ken Block, the founder of Simpatico Software Systems, said he was subpoenaed to turn over documents related to his work with the Trump campaign. The firm was the second one hired by the campaign that reported it found no widespread evidence of voter fraud.
A Russian officer said that three HIMARS missiles struck a building where officers of the Vladikavkaz garrison of the 58th Army were stationed.
Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before the federal grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith to investigate former President Donald Trump's efforts to hold onto power by overturning the results of the 2020 election.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, was off the campaign trail for a third day after falling ill on live TV on Tuesday night.
A military band roared into life as Ekaterina Bogdasarova, a millionaire socialite married to a powerful governor, smashed a bottle of champagne against the Kremlin’s latest submarine.
The billionaire Republican megadonor is unhappy with the GOP's stances on abortions and bathroom access for transgender students, per Reuters.
Canada has brought its Online Streaming Act into law after years of heated debate. The key impact of Bill C-11 is that streamers such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ will now be regulated by similar laws to those overseeing the country’s networks. In practice, the streaming services are now required to “contribute to the […]
Sen. Marco Rubio said he doesn't "have a problem with taking on Disney," but worries businesses may fear they could become political targets.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThe vast criminal network that is Russia’s power structure is starting to spin out of Vladimir Putin’s control.The president hasn’t just turned a blind eye to corruption, he has systematically channeled the malfeasance to prop up allies, jail opponents, install cronies in positions of power and—according to some reports—to make himself the richest man on Earth.The trouble with a national network of corruption—which has operate
A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel.
With Monday's deadline for Canadians to file their income taxes for 2022, experts say a new pilot program for the government to automate the process for low-income Canadians is a long overdue step on the road toward doing them automatically for everyone. In the recent federal budget, the government announced the creation and expansion of a couple of pilot programs aimed at getting millions of low-income Canadians to file their taxes, and giving them access to benefit programs they are entitled t
OTTAWA — Conrad Black says his Canadian citizenship has been restored more than 20 years after he renounced it. Black gave up his citizenship in 2001 during a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage. Black provided The Canadian Press with a copy of an opinion piece he says is to be published Saturday by the National Post, the newspaper he founded and regularly contributes to, saying he received his Canadian passport at his home this week. He
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that gives people living in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control a path to Russian citizenship, but means those who decline or who do not legalise their status could be deported. The decree, which was reported by Russian news agencies on Friday, covers four Ukrainian regions that Russia has unilaterally claimed as its own and partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Kyiv says it will retake all four areas and has accused Moscow of trying to browbeat its citizens into accepting Russian citizenship.
Rally is former president’s first appearance since Biden announced his re-election bid