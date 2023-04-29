Major elections bill passes House, heads to the governor

ABC News

A firm contracted by Donald Trump's presidential campaign in November 2020 to investigate claims of voter fraud has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating those claims, the founder of the firm told ABC News. Ken Block, the founder of Simpatico Software Systems, said he was subpoenaed to turn over documents related to his work with the Trump campaign. The firm was the second one hired by the campaign that reported it found no widespread evidence of voter fraud.