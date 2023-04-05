'Major cracks' coming in 'over-leveraged' economy -CIO

STORY: "The commercial real estate market has about $1.5 trillion of loans coming due over the next one to three years," Palumbo says, explaining that when "they realize the increased cost to borrow to stay within that loan has doubled or more, or even tripled in many cases, they're going to see they're going to be under water."

That, with tighter lending due to the recent turmoil at regional banks, will cause things "to get bad because much of our economy is dependent on lending."