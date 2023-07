Major changes are coming to a Lake Tahoe beach after a recent uptick in visitors, trash, and misuse. Most recently, pictures and videos from the aftermath of a massive July 4 party at Zephyr Shoals picked up a lot of attention online. Keep Tahoe Blue said hundreds of volunteers picked up around 6,200 pounds of trash on July 5 from the small beach, which has long been unregulated and easy to access.