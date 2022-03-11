Maj. Gen. David Baldwin explains how the California National Guard is helping to streamline US aid to Ukraine
California National Guard Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin spoke to KCRA 3’s Ty Steele about how California service members are actively working to streamline communications to other United States government agencies to get aid to Ukraine quickly and more efficiently. Ukraine has been partnered with the California National Guard under a state partnership program since 1993. Over the decades, California service members have been training side by side with Ukrainian military members to help the formerly Soviet-controlled state become an independent democracy with a lethal military capable of defending itself against aggressors like Russia.