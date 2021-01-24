Mainstream media gushes over Biden presidency
The basic facts of Evander Kane's money troubles are laid bare on page 16 of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy claim filed in the Northern District of California on Jan. 9. Total debts owed by the San Jose Sharks veteran: $26.8 million. Total assets: $10.2 million, most of it in the value of three houses — two in Vancouver and one in San Jose. What's less plain to see is how the 29-year-old arrived at this financial breaking point, a dozen years into a professional hockey career that has to date earned him $53 million. Part of the answer may lie a little deeper in the 73 page document, in the section where the filer has to list losses sustained in the previous one year due to theft, fire, disaster or gambling. There is a single entry: $1.5 million lost because of "gambling at casino and via bookie (sports betting)." It's not the first time Kane's gambling has received a public airing. In 2019, he was sued for half a million dollars by The Cosmopolitan, a casino in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, court documents stated he owed the casino for eight credits or "markers" in amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 taken out on or about April 15, 2019. The date coincided with the Sharks playing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Cosmopolitan dropped the lawsuit in 2020, likely due to an out-of-court settlement. But the Chapter 7 filing suggests gambling may be a problem for the East Vancouver native. And he'd hardly be an isolated case, says Declan Hill, University of New Haven professor of investigations specializing in sports, gambling and organized crime. "This is the tip of an iceberg," said Hill. "There is a silent epidemic of gambling-related addiction issues among professional athletes." Athletes suck at gambling Research has shown athletes can be more susceptible to gambling problems. Simply, the qualities that make someone excel in sport are the same ones that make them suck at gambling, said Hill. "They're dedicated, they're focused, they never give up. They're always chasing because they can overturn a deficit ... going into the last minute or third period," he said. There's also a dynamic between the casinos or bookmakers who are happy to supply action to young, confident men with money in search of an outlet to their high pressure job. And unlike other addictions, said Hill, gambling problems aren't easy to spot. "If a top athlete becomes addicted to cocaine or alcohol, you are going to know. You're going to be able to see physically quite quickly that the athlete is just not as good as they should be," said Hill. "Become an addict to gambling, and there's no physical sign. The only symptom is the bank account." Player assistance program NHL players can seek help through the player assistance program, run jointly by the NHL Players' Association and National Hockey League. A 1-800 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week allowing players to connect confidentially to targeted counselling for things like gambling addiction and substance abuse. According to NHLPA spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon, program doctors also meet with each team every season to give an overview of the service, including discussions about gambling addiction. "Per the [Collective Bargaining Agreement] NHL players are not able to bet on NHL games," said Weatherdon. Kane's bankruptcy filing lists 47 creditors including banks, credit card companies, the IRS, lawyers, his agency and a number of individuals who appear to have extended personal loans. Generally, in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the filer's non-exempt assets are liquidated and the proceeds used to pay creditors. Kane's filing asks the three houses and other personal property be exempted. It also lists seven dependents: his newborn daughter, his parents, a grandmother, two uncles and a sister. The filing also says he could opt out of his contract at some point this season because of COVID-19 concerns, affecting his salary. Whatever the final result, most of his creditors will likely receive pennies on the dollar, if anything at all. The news is much better for Kane himself. Once his debts are discharged he gets a fresh financial start and some breathing room, one would assume, to move on with what's been a life-changing year in other, more positive ways. He became a father for the first time in the summer. And in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and the rise of Black Lives Matter, he became a central figure in calling out racial injustice in hockey and is now co-head of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. And his hockey career is far from over, with four-plus years remaining on the seven year, $49 million contract signed with the Sharks in 2018. As pro sports and governments rush to increase their revenue base through expanded gaming, Hill says it's important that people understand a basic truth about gambling. "To be a successful gambler is very, very difficult and the only people who really do it well are emotionless math geeks," he said. "Everyone else should leave it well alone."
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Max Homa has been tearing up the Stadium Course at The American Express for two days. If he can do it one more time Sunday, the Southern California native could be raising his second career PGA Tour trophy. Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, joining Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201. Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead on the Stadium Course at PGA West near Palm Springs. Roger Sloan of Merritt, Ont., is in a seven-way tie for 13th place after a 3-under 69 Saturday, four strokes behind Homa, Finau and Kim. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. shot a 2-over 74, to fall into a tie for 31st place. Taylor finished his second round in second place, one stroke behind then-leader Sungjae Im. Fellow Abbotsford native Adam Hadwin also shot a 2-over 74 and is now in a tie for 55th place. Brantford, Ont. native David Hearn is in a tie for 63rd at 2-under par. Burlington native Michael Gilgic failed to make the cut to play Saturday. Scotland's Russell Knox shot the day's low round with a 64 — one stroke off the course record — to join Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo at 13 under. Finau and Kim both shot 67. Kim was bogey-free, while the streakier Finau bounced back from a double bogey on the 13th with three consecutive birdies. The field played through sparse desert rain in the afternoon. Precipitation finally fell in earnest when the final group reached the 18th hole, with Finau and Kim forced to pull out their umbrellas. Second-round leader Sungjae Im struggled to a 73, leaving him five shots off the lead after four bogeys — including a triple bogey on the ninth after putting two straight shots in the water. First-round leader Brandon Hagy shot a 72 and was even with Im at 10 under. Homa is in prime position for his second career win in his first tournament of the new year. He began the day just three shots off Im's pace at 8 under, and he swiftly closed the gap with four birdies in his first five holes. Homa has 17 birdies in the last two rounds on the Stadium Course. “There’s obviously a handful of very daunting holes, but I’ve been fortunate enough to play here a ton, so I have a pretty good feel for the place,” Homa said. “I’ve been able to put myself in a position to have good looks for birdie, and I’ve been putting great. It’s just something about these greens. It feels like home.” The Burbank-born son of a well-known acting coach put his tee shot in the water and two-putted for that double bogey on the seventh, but Homa made up for it with birdies on five of his next eight holes, including three in a row down the back stretch. Finau put his tee shot in the water on the 13th and then missed a 10-inch putt for double bogey, but the Utah native rebounded with three of his eight birdies on a series of impressive approach shots. Werenski charged into fourth with a round that included six birdies and was highlighted by an eagle on the fifth after an exceptional 224-yard approach shot left him a 4-foot putt. The 29-year-old Massachusetts native is seeking his second PGA Tour win. After going bogey-free through his first 48 holes at The American Express, he finally missed a 10-foot par putt on the 13th before rallying with two more birdies down the stretch “I’ve been giving myself plenty of looks and just haven’t been converting them, and today I finally made some (putts),” Werenski said. “So I think we’re kind of turning the corner.. ... I’ve always liked this place. I’ve never finished really, really high here, but I’ve always known that I could play really good. It just fits my eye.” Australia's Cameron Davis had the shot of the day on the 15th, holing out for eagle from 157 yards away from a section of rough below the fairway. Davis finished the third round at 12-under 204 along with Rory Sabbatini, Chase Seiffert, Francesco Molinari and Doug Ghim. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sat out Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets because of a left hamstring injury he suffered in overtime Friday night. Booker was hurt with about two minutes left in overtime when he landed awkwardly while going for a rebound. He slowly walked to the bench and didn't play during the final few possessions and the Nuggets rallied for a 130-126 victory. Suns coach Monty Williams said on Saturday that Booker's hamstring was sore and that his status for the coming week was uncertain. Phoenix won't play again until Wednesday when it hosts Oklahoma City. Booker leads the Suns with a 22.9 scoring average and had 31 on Friday. Williams wasn't sure who would start in Booker's place, adding that his production couldn't be replaced by just one player. When Booker went to the bench in overtime, he was replaced by Cameron Payne, who is averaging 7 points and about 17 minutes. The Suns are off to an 8-6 start this season and trying to make the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him. The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision. The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways. Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star centre to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Dubois, Columbus' top-line centre, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the deal had been in the works and wasn't hastened by the rift between Dubois and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who benched the 22-year-old star for loafing in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. “We've been working on this for a while and we've always said that it could take a while until we find the right deal, but if the right deal is on the table we're ready to move fast,” Kekalainen said. “So just everything came together." Hours after the trade, the Blue Jackets played their best game of the season to beat Tampa Bay 5-2. Dubois is a dynamic centre whom the Blue Jackets hoped would be one of their building blocks. But he declined to sign a long-term deal and let it be known he wanted to play elsewhere. After leading the team in scoring with 49 points last season, Dubois had one goal and no assists in the first five games of 2021. Laine, a 22-year-old Finnish winger, has scored 36, 44, 30 and 28 goals in each of his four NHL seasons but has grown into a better all-around player in the process. Roslovic, a 23-year-old centre who grew up in Columbus, has 26 goals and 41 assists in 180 career games. Laine said he is open to a long-term deal with Columbus. “It’s obviously a big thing for me that a team wants me and wants me bad," he said. "That was obviously a great thing for me. I’m open, for sure. Hopefully that’s going to be a spot where I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying playing hockey and everything I’ve heard about the organization and the city, it’s only positive things. "They have a good, young team and hopefully I can bring my kind of playmaking abilities and my shooting abilities into the team and work as hard as I can and hopefully build something good.” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said the trade is mutually beneficial. “We’re giving up an elite shooter that I firmly believe is going to develop into a strong, very powerful power forward,” Maurice said. “And then we’re going to get a power forward that I think is going to develop into an elite point-producer. So different starting points. ... They’re both going to be big, powerful men that’ll drive play and drive offence.” The trade included signing Roslovic, a unsigned restricted free agent, to a two-year, $3.8 million contract through the 2021-22 season. “He's a hometown boy, and we think he can play centre in the National Hockey League,” Kekalainen said. “He's got tremendous speed and skill and hockey sense, and we're excited to have both those players join the Blue Jackets.” The Jets will also get a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. Roslovic, who had been working out in Columbus recently, may be available as soon as he gets through the COVID-19 protocol, Kekalainen said. The situation may be a little more complicated for Laine, who landed on the Jets' injured reserve list this week with an unspecified upper-body injury and has visa issues to work out. Kekalainen didn't say when Laine would be ready to play. Laine has 140 goals, 110 assists and 250 points in 306 games with the Jets, who failed to sign him to a long-term contract and settled on a one-year deal worth $6.75 million. “I won’t lie. It’s kind of sad,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said of Laine being traded. “There weren’t any smiles, put it that way. I think we were both sad we’re at this point. But he has nothing but a fan in me.” Maurice isn’t worried about how Dubois’ time in Columbus ended — he didn't engage in the corner and glided to the bench, where he sat the rest of the game Thursday. “I don’t know what went on there,” Maurice said. “None of us were a part of what went on there. You have no idea what went on in the background, so I’d be very careful with my character assassinations before I get to meet the man. He’ll walk in here, he’ll present himself, we’ll accept him with open arms as we always do with new players.” ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL ___ Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa returned to winning ways and climbed into the top 10 of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle on Saturday. Club-record signing Ollie Watkins scored for the first time in 10 matches to set Villa on its way to all three points with a 13th-minute strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the lead shortly before halftime. Villa boss Dean Smith watched from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban after he was charged by the FA for using abusive and/or insulting language towards referee Jon Moss during the defeat at Manchester City. He will have been pleased with what he saw as Villa moved up to eighth in the table. For Newcastle, the downward spiral continued and Steve Bruce’s team has dropped to 16th spot after a sixth defeat in a eight-match winless run in the league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
On the day Manitoba allowed shopping to return, the Winnipeg Jets held one hell of a two-for-one sale. On Saturday morning, while shoppers enjoyed newfound pandemic freedoms, the Jets traded Patrik Laine — the second-greatest Finnish sniper ever to play for a Winnipeg NHL team — and fellow winger Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Jets also get a third-round draft pick in 2022 as part of the deal and hold on to part of Laine's salary. Both Laine, who scored two goals and had an assist during one game for the Jets this year, and restricted free agent Roslovic — a Columbus native who was sitting at home — wanted to leave Winnipeg. They were reputed to be frustrated by their roles on a team stacked with offensive talent. Dubois, in turn, wanted out of Columbus, where he was accused of floating this season and ran afoul of Columbus coach John Tortorella. From a pure hockey perspective, this appears to be a pragmatic deal for Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. Roslovic wasn't playing. Laine only had one year left on his contract and was in danger of becoming another training-camp distraction next season. Effectively, Cheveldayoff just gave up a phenomenal shooter who was becoming a better defensive forward for a less flashy but more well-rounded forward who has an additional year left on his contract. WATCH | CBC hockey reporter Rob Pizzo breaks down the Jets-Blue Jackets blockbuster trade: In the short term, the trade could make Winnipeg more competitive. When Dubois gets out of COVID-19 quarantine in two weeks, the Jets will be deep at a centre position that also includes Mark Scheifele, Paul Stastny and Adam Lowry. The danger down the road is Laine could become a perennial 50-goal scorer for Columbus or whoever he signs with this summer. There's also no guarantee Dubois will stick around Winnipeg after the 2021-2022 season. There is, however, a bigger picture at play for Winnipeg: Not just the team, but the psyche of the city itself, where professional sport plays an outsized role. For older Jets fans, the Laine trade brings back painful memories of the original NHL Jets, who had a penchant for making disappointing trades. In 1985, it was top-pairing defenceman Dave Babych to Hartford for passable winger Ray Neufeld. In 1993, it was gritty forward Kris Draper to Detroit for a single loonie. And in 1996, when the original Jets were in their death throes, it was beloved, hall-of-fame winger Teemu Selanne to Anaheim for Chad Kilger and Oleg Tverdovsky. That pattern did not persist when the NHL returned to Winnipeg in 2011. Unlike John Ferguson and Mike Smith from the original Jets, Cheveldayoff is a conservative GM who avoids incomprehensible moves. Instead, his version of the Jets appears to have problem retaining top talent, which is a euphemism for keeping players pleased enough to stay put. Winger Evander Kane, a gifted scorer, wanted out of Winnipeg and was traded to Buffalo. Jacob Trouba, a top defenceman, clamoured for a bigger city and was traded to the New York Rangers. Veteran defenceman Dustin Byfuglien seemed to fall out of love with playing hockey or the club or both and saw his contract terminated after a lengthy standoff. Now Laine, an eye-popping talent who was gifted to the Jets by the draft-lottery gods, is gone after he too decided Winnipeg is not that good, after all. It's fair to surmise there's something about this NHL franchise that disenfranchises top talent. It could be the organizational culture at True North Sports and Entertainment. It could be Jets coach Paul Maurice. It could be the locker room, led by Jets captain Blake Wheeler, who conceded Saturday to reporters he has some regrets about his interactions with younger players. It could be any, all or none of these things. It's a Winnipeg thing Far more frightening to fans is the possibility the problem lies with small, cold, isolated Winnipeg itself. The idea top NHL talent doesn't want to play here feeds into our collective insecurities about this city and our own decisions to put up with its vagaries. That's why the trade of Patrik Laine can not be viewed be entirely from a hockey perspective. The Jets didn't just trade away the most gifted young scorer in the National Hockey League. They traded away one of the most recognizable people in Winnipeg. Laine was, for better and for worse, a symbol of excellence in a medium-sized city that ranks 77th among North American population centres, just below world-renowned metropolitan areas like McAllen, Texas, Grand Rapids, Mich. and Columbia, S.C. Laine leaves Winnipeg with 140 goals, 110 assists and 250 points in 306 games. He also leaves a hole much larger than the tiny short-side gaps he exploited so well on the power play.